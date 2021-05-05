PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Premier Baby and Kids Furniture Store Coming to North Florida


Coming Soon to North Florida; the Premier Destination for Expecting Parents. Coastal Baby and Kids will offer the safest rated baby and kids brands. From baby cribs to teen furniture, strollers, car seats and baby gear.

St. Augustine, FL, May 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Coming June 1 to North Florida.

Coastal Baby and Kids will be bringing all the newest and hottest baby cribs, kids furniture, car seats, stroller and baby gear.

Coastal Baby and Kids new store located in the Bartram Springs Promenade, St. John's FL, will display a whopping 40 nursery collection and bedroom collections for parents to see and touch in person, to help them choose the best set for their little love’s sweet dreams.

Store Owner Lynn Gaby, says, "Coastal Baby and Kids is honored to open our new store in St. John's, a premier shopping location in the regional area. We look forward to becoming a member of the St John's community and building a reputation for excellence among local parents in the area."

Among the safest rated baby brands, Coastal Baby and Kids will be introducing the safest rated companies like Romina, Natart, Silva, Nest and many others including Uppa Baby, Cybex, Bugaboo Strollers.

Coastal Baby and Kids will be located at 1 Everest Lane, St. John's, FL in the Bartram Spring Promenade.
Contact Information
Coastal Baby and Kids
Lynn Gaby
954-592-851
Contact
CoastalBabyTeen.com

