The Hell Raisin' Hippies

"Trance of the Alien Vaccine" from The Hell Raisin' Hippies Excites Fans Worldwide


On May 14, 2021, The Hell Raisin' Hippies release their darkest comedic single, "Trance of the Alien Vaccine." "Trance of the Alien Vaccine" is a hopeful view of an emergence from the sorrow of the pandemic and is a follow up to their lacrimosa single, "Trance of the Dead."

Dove Creek, CO, May 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Hell Raisin' Hippies announce their most hopeful single to date, "Trance of the Alien Vaccine." Their latest single is a dark comedic emergence from the sorrow of the pandemic told from an alien point of view. "Trance of the Alien Vaccine" is a follow up to their lacrimosa single, and their most successful release thus far, "Trance of the Dead."

Erica and Jerry Joplin founded The Hell Raisin' Hippies in 2015 to bring a unique musical perspective to the entire world. "Trance of the Alien Vaccine" marks the band's 7th single and is their most hopeful release. Jerry Joplin commented, "We are hoping all of our fans can safely celebrate the end of the pandemic with 'Trance of the Alien Vaccine.' This is the most hopeful glimpse at extra-terrestrial intelligence since the launch of the Voyager I probe in 1977."

Join The Hell Raisin' Hippies as they bring their motto of "Peace, Love and UFOs" to the known world. "Trance of the Alien Vaccine" - a hopeful end to the pandemic.

For more information, promo requests, interview or performance information, contact:

Jerry Joplin
jerry.joplin@icloud.com
The Hell Raisin' Hippies
Contact Information
The Hell Raisin' Hippies
Jerry Joplin
970-560-4345
Contact
TheHellRaisinHippies.com
Listen to The Hell Raisin' Hippies on Spotify and your favorite music provider.

