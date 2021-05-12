Chêne Bleu Winery is Bringing Provence to London This Spring with a Pop-Up Tasting Room

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Chêne Bleu Wine Press Release

The boutique winery will host informative events and tastings in partnership with Designer Catherine Prevost and Artist Tilo Kaiser.

During the pop-up residence, visitors can meet with Nicole Rolet, Principal of Chêne Bleu, Bryan Houde, Director of Consumer Sales, and Karen Glennon, Director of Hospitality at La Verrière, a medieval priory that Chêne Bleu converted into an eco-conscious luxury rental estate. Chêne Bleu will be offering tastings of their full range of critically acclaimed wines, including the flagship reds, Abélard and Héloïse, the flagship white, Aliot, and the newest vintage of Le Rosé, as well as the ever-popular Astralabe and Viognier, along with some limited edition cuvées, all of which will be available for purchase to take home. The temporary tasting room will be located in the beautiful gallery space and garden below Catherine Prevost's showroom in Knightsbridge. Visitors can discover the wines and explore Prevost’s collection of ladies wear and accessories as well as the most recent artwork by acclaimed German artist Tilo Kaiser.



In addition to the daily pop-up, to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues, Chêne Bleu will host a sustainability panel in honour of International Day for Biological Diversity on 27 May from 2pm - 4:30pm. Tickets are £25 per person. The panel will include Agatha Pereira, Co-Founder of Sustainable Wine, Wendy Outhwaite QC, Co-Founder of Ambriel English Sparkling, and Nicole Rolet, Principal of Chêne Bleu. The panel will educate consumers about the importance of understanding what constitutes sustainable wine practices, the issues affecting the well-being of consumers and the planet, as well as similarities and differences between organic, biodynamic, natural, clean wines, and more. Places are limited, so those interested in attending the panel are advised to register their interest by emailing info@chenebleu.com.



“Since consumers from the UK are unable to visit us at our winery in Provence just yet, we are so excited to bring a piece of Provence to London this May,” said Nicole Rolet. “Throughout the two weeks we will be showcasing our organic and sustainably-made wines while celebrating Biodiversity Day and sustainability in wine with some leading women in the wine industry.”



In line with current Government Covid-19 guidelines, events will be socially distanced with limited capacity, and Covid-19 safe precautions will be taken. Access to the pop-up tasting room is free, but with limited capacities, it is recommended that visitors register their interest online at: www.chenebleu.com/londonpopup, indicating a preferred time and date. You will receive an email confirming your timeslot. The Catherine Prevost Showroom is located at 127 Sloane Street, London SW1X 9AS.



About Chêne Bleu

Chêne Bleu is a winery situated on an ancient site in the up-and-coming Ventoux wine region of Southern France. The Chêne Bleu estate, La Verrière, enjoys an unusual juxtaposition of southerly location and pronounced altitude, resulting in rich flavours and textures typical of the Southern Rhône, along with the freshness and finesse more characteristic of the Northern Rhône. Its position on the side of the southern ridge of Europe’s tectonic plate lends a distinctive and elegant minerality to the wines. The estate’s hard-driving, ecology-minded organic and biodynamic practices are aimed at preserving the pristine natural environment but also the well-being of consumers who shun chemicals and artificial ingredients in their wines. These unique factors work together to produce vines that flourish and vintages that are in complete respect of nature yet remain elegant, refined, and complex. The Chêne Bleu portfolio includes two flagship red wines, Abélard and Héloïse, the flagship white wine, Aliot, the gastronomic Le Rosé, Viognier and Astralabe.



For more information on Chêne Bleu, visit www.chenebleu.com.



About Catherine Prevost

Catherine Prevost is a fashion and jewellery designer known for her timeless, chic, elegant and glamorous clothes embracing a femininity that is empowering to women. Her collection is made locally in the UK, celebrating English craftsmanship and sustainable fashion. Her collections are made in small quantities to reinforce her stand against mass production. An avid supporter of preserving the wildlife of our seas, Catherine has built up a loyal and discerning clientele ranging from the core fashion crowd to the international jet-set.



About Tilo Kaiser

