Agnes Wells L.E. and Shankey Salons Launch Joint Venture

Leading facial esthetician Agnes Wells L.E. and Belfast salon group Shankey have joined forces to launch a natural facial aesthetics clinic on Belfast's busy Lisburn Road.

With over 20 years experience in facial aesthetics running clinics across Europe, Agnes has built an unrivalled reputation for her creation of very natural looks, rather than some of the harsher "full-on" looks that can often be seen in Northern Ireland.



Fully qualified and insured in the prescription of Botox®, fillers and microneedling, Agnes enjoys a large patronage which ranges from ladies and gentlemen who want to look younger, through to patients who want to improve or enhance certain aspects of their facial appearance, whilst enjoying Agnes’s enviable expertise and unique art form to create the most natural look.



Jason Shankey of Shankey Salons said, "The Lisburn Road is the perfect location for a high-end natural aesthetics clinic and we know that our clients will be delighted with the location, ambience and features of our salon, and of the high standard of aesthetics that Agnes provides to her patients. Myself and my team are absolutely ecstatic about the joint venture."



Agnes said, "I'm excited to work with such a well known and high-end salon brand and to be bringing my clinic to Belfast's Lisburn Road. My style of workmanship will be extremely popular in the affluent BT9 area of Belfast."



The clinic will offer a wide variety of facial aesthetics including Botox®, Lip fillers, Russian lips, Under eye filler, Nose to mouth lines, Lip corners lift, Microneedling, Skin mesotherapy, DMAE lift, Tattoo brows, Acne and skin rejuvenation and hair loss treatments.



The clinic launches on Wednesday 26th June at Shankey Salon, 235 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7EN and all treatments will be available to book at www.jasonshankey.com.



