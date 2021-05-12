Mirror Biologics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Interim CEO

Press Releases Mirror Biologics, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Mirror was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The Company specializes in development of therapeutic vaccines that harness the power of cellular immunity and incorporate living immune cells as the active ingredients using a platform technology called "Mirror Effect" which is protected by over 200 issued patents. The Company operates a 21 CFR 1271-compliant blood donor center to collect and purify precursor immune cells for further manufacturing and conducts advanced bioreactor research for development of commercial-scale high cell density “artificial lymph node” bioreactors for economical commercial-scale production of living immune cells. Mirror also operates a GMP manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, Israel and has partner offices in Bangkok, Thailand and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The lead drug, AlloStim, is an “off-the-shelf,” non-genetically manipulated, patented living immune cell differentiated from precursors purified from blood of healthy donors. The unique feature of AlloStim is that can elicit a protective or therapeutic immune response that is customized to a patient’s resident disease without need to have prior knowledge of the type of cancer or genetic properties of the disease. Mirror purchased the exclusive, worldwide rights to AlloStim and the Mirror Effect technology platform from Immunovative Therapies, Ltd, an Israeli company. Tampa, FL, May 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Mirror Biologics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next generation immunotherapy treatments for cancer and infectious diseases, announces the appointment of Adi Raviv as interim Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors."Adi brings a depth of corporate, capital market and financial experience that is a perfect complement to the scientific expertise and later stage clinical assets brought to the Company by Mirror’s founding team," said Dr. Michael Har-Noy, founder and acting Chairman. "The addition of his business acumen enhances our ability to advance to completion of registration and pre-registration trials and reach the next value-added milestone of BLA submission and, ultimately, commercialization of our product.”Mr. Raviv is a senior financial executive with a career spanning over 30 years. He has extensive transactional experience along with deep knowledge of, and personal networks within, the investment banking, institutional investor, private equity and venture capital arenas. Mr. Raviv has successfully engaged with and assisted publicly-traded and private companies in challenging startup, growth, and turnaround environments as an advisor, banker, board member, executive and investor."It's an exciting time to be joining Mirror Biologics, with the Company's lead product, AlloStim, demonstrating significant promise in the clinic in chemotherapy-resistant metastatic disease and now entering later stage clinical testing for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer in the USA and in advanced liver cancer in SE Asia, as well as the start of clinical trials for use of AlloStim as a universal respiratory viral vaccine for elderly adults," said Raviv. "I look forward to helping build the Mirror team and position the Company to execute on plans for the advancement of AlloStim to BLA approval and commercialization."Mr. Raviv received a bachelor's degree in International Relations with honors from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an MBA, with honors, from Columbia University in New York City.About Mirror BiologicsMirror was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The Company specializes in development of therapeutic vaccines that harness the power of cellular immunity and incorporate living immune cells as the active ingredients using a platform technology called "Mirror Effect" which is protected by over 200 issued patents. The Company operates a 21 CFR 1271-compliant blood donor center to collect and purify precursor immune cells for further manufacturing and conducts advanced bioreactor research for development of commercial-scale high cell density “artificial lymph node” bioreactors for economical commercial-scale production of living immune cells. Mirror also operates a GMP manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, Israel and has partner offices in Bangkok, Thailand and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The lead drug, AlloStim, is an “off-the-shelf,” non-genetically manipulated, patented living immune cell differentiated from precursors purified from blood of healthy donors. The unique feature of AlloStim is that can elicit a protective or therapeutic immune response that is customized to a patient’s resident disease without need to have prior knowledge of the type of cancer or genetic properties of the disease. Mirror purchased the exclusive, worldwide rights to AlloStim and the Mirror Effect technology platform from Immunovative Therapies, Ltd, an Israeli company. Contact Information Mirror Biologics, Inc.

