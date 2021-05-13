CareSmartz360 Integrates Paychex for Faster Payroll Processing

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Caresmartz, Inc. Press Release

Paychex payroll management capabilities have been embedded into CareSmartz360 for helping home care agencies and care professionals alike save time and improve payroll accuracy.

Rochester, NY, May 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- CareSmartz360, a HIPAA-compliant home care software solution, has integrated Paychex into its payroll management capabilities, helping home care agencies and care professionals alike save time and improve payroll accuracy. It becomes easier for agency owners to track employee hours, calculate payroll taxes and keep up with wage and hour laws.

As your business grows, your hiring needs will also change. You need to manage, pay and retain your employees effectively and keep turnover low. At the end of the day, if you aren't communicating data properly, you're hurting your business. The Paychex integration in CareSmartz360 will do so with minimal manual effort, thereby saving time and increasing efficiency.

"CareSmartz360 intends to simplify payroll intricacies in the home care industry with this integration and assist business owners with streamlined recruiting, regulatory compliance, benefits management, payroll processing, and also reduce the risk of errors and penalties," said James Merson, CCO Caresmartz.

Home care businesses' focus is not only on providing quality care to their clients, but they also strive to transform themselves into a great place of work for their staff. To make it possible, agency owners empower their business processes and operations through advanced technologies and capabilities of home care business management software like CareSmartz360.

No matter whether you are a multi-location franchise business or a medium to large-sized home care organization, CareSmartz360 is embedded with the capabilities to engage employees, increase efficiency and grow your business.

You can do so much more with Paychex when you integrate with CareSmartz360. It eliminates double entry, communicates new employee data and saves time that is wasted in manually submitting a file to process employee payroll.

Moreover, it will simplify your payroll system and operations by sync'ing your time and attendance information between CareSmartz360 and Paychex.

This new partnership is expected to boost employee engagement and productivity by creating a positive and attractive work environment, lowering operational costs, reducing labor expenditure, building a plan for caregiver turnover and staying compliant with the state regulations and federal mandates.

Caresmartz is on a spree to embed highly useful applications into its flagship software CareSmartz360, dedicated to providing the most advanced home care management solution covering every single need of care providers and their workforce.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves millions of clients across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe. Learn more about Paychex by visiting Paychex.

About Caresmartz, Inc. and CareSmartz360

Caresmartz, Inc. helps home care businesses to evolve as an established brand with out-of-the-box integrations in its software that eventually lends a hand to organize, and streamline workflows with less manual inputs. Home care businesses leverage the capabilities of CareSmartz360 software solution for automating their processes and thus, eliminating any need for diverse systems for time-tracking and payroll. For more information, visit www.caresmartz360.com.

Contact Information
Caresmartz, Inc.
Elena Jonathon
1-844-588-2771
https://www.caresmartz360.com/

Elena Jonathon

1-844-588-2771



https://www.caresmartz360.com/



