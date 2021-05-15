Press Releases Schwartz Republic Advisory Press Release

Receive press releases from Schwartz Republic Advisory: By Email RSS Feeds: Schwartz Republic Advisory Has Generated Just Over 240 Million Euros for Its Second Global Infrastructure Fund

Prague, Czech Republic, May 15, 2021 --(



Schwartz Republic Advisory invests in private infrastructure assets and companies with the potential of transformation into core infrastructure assets. Consistent with its predecessor funds, Schwartz Republic Advisory continue to pursue opportunities that benefit from operational efficiency improvements and value creation initiatives. The team’s focus sectors include Transportation, Logistics, Power Generation (including Renewable Generation), Natural Gas Infrastructure and Digital Infrastructure. “Private alternatives continue to be an area of focus for Schwartz Republic Advisory and our clients, and are pleased that Schwartz Republic Advisory's differentiated approach has resonated strongly with investors,” said Henrik Schwartz, CEO at Schwartz Republic Advisory.



Schwartz Republic Advisory along with its investment advisory affiliates, aims to give exceptional long-term investment service and a comprehensive suite of investment management results to a diverse client base, which includes corporations, institutions, and individuals worldwide. “We take a unique approach at Schwartz Republic Advisory when managing money, which is different to most companies because of our heightened insight on minimizing risk and preserving capital. Although our goal is to outperform the market over a full market rotation, striving to do it with minimum risk,” said Geoffrey Eton, Chief Visionary Officer at Schwartz Republic Advisory. For further information about Schwartz Republic Advisory, please visit: schwartzra.com.



About Schwartz Republic Advisory

Schwartz Republic Advisory Group, administer automated trade execution and management of commodities, securities and foreign exchange 24 hours a day in over 135 stock exchanges in most countries and currencies, using a single Investment Account to clients globally. We offer many services including hedge funds, individual investors, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our long focus on automation and technology has given us the ability to make sure our clients are equipped with a unique platform to help in managing their financial portfolios. We are highly motivated in providing all our clients with competitive low prices, low risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, putting them in a better position to achieve higher returns on all investments. Prague, Czech Republic, May 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Schwartz Republic Advisory has generated just over 240 Million Euros, seven months since the fund’s first close in October 2020. “We are very fortunate to have the support and trust that comes from a close relationship with our partners and new investors alike,” said Henrik Schwartz CEO and at Schwartz Republic Advisory. “We are very confident that our unique approach to value all clients with the same respect, together with the long reach of Schwartz Republic Advisory, will keep us consistent in continuing to deliver great results for all our clients.”Schwartz Republic Advisory invests in private infrastructure assets and companies with the potential of transformation into core infrastructure assets. Consistent with its predecessor funds, Schwartz Republic Advisory continue to pursue opportunities that benefit from operational efficiency improvements and value creation initiatives. The team’s focus sectors include Transportation, Logistics, Power Generation (including Renewable Generation), Natural Gas Infrastructure and Digital Infrastructure. “Private alternatives continue to be an area of focus for Schwartz Republic Advisory and our clients, and are pleased that Schwartz Republic Advisory's differentiated approach has resonated strongly with investors,” said Henrik Schwartz, CEO at Schwartz Republic Advisory.Schwartz Republic Advisory along with its investment advisory affiliates, aims to give exceptional long-term investment service and a comprehensive suite of investment management results to a diverse client base, which includes corporations, institutions, and individuals worldwide. “We take a unique approach at Schwartz Republic Advisory when managing money, which is different to most companies because of our heightened insight on minimizing risk and preserving capital. Although our goal is to outperform the market over a full market rotation, striving to do it with minimum risk,” said Geoffrey Eton, Chief Visionary Officer at Schwartz Republic Advisory. For further information about Schwartz Republic Advisory, please visit: schwartzra.com.About Schwartz Republic AdvisorySchwartz Republic Advisory Group, administer automated trade execution and management of commodities, securities and foreign exchange 24 hours a day in over 135 stock exchanges in most countries and currencies, using a single Investment Account to clients globally. We offer many services including hedge funds, individual investors, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our long focus on automation and technology has given us the ability to make sure our clients are equipped with a unique platform to help in managing their financial portfolios. We are highly motivated in providing all our clients with competitive low prices, low risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, putting them in a better position to achieve higher returns on all investments. Contact Information Schwartz Republic Advisory

Annabel Strachen

+420296182871



schwartzra.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Schwartz Republic Advisory