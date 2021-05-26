The Barker Team Welcomes a New Agent

Press Releases The Barker Team Press Release

The Barker Team has a new agent, Debra Macdonald.

Phoenix, AZ, May 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new real estate agent to their team, Debra Macdonald. Debra has lived in the valley area for over 4 decades and is an expert on the areas of Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and Phoenix. Prior to joining The Barker Team, she worked as litigation paralegal and as a real estate agent. "I am extremely happy with the decision I made to work as a Realtor full-time once again," she explains.Debra enjoys walking her dog, hiking, tubing, kayaking, and relaxing by the pool. She does volunteer work through her church with Habitat for Humanity and helps feed Phoenix's homeless. She has a great passion for real estate and loves being a Realtor! "I am excited for the opportunity to join The Barker Team," she says.Top of Form"We are thrilled to have such a great asset joining the team," commented Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona RealtyYear in and year out, The Barker Team is among the top real estate teams here in the Valley of the Sun. Their professional team of Realtors and licensed assistants offer progressive thinking, a wealth of knowledge, a world of experience and the skill to make your next Real Estate transaction a positive and satisfying experience.Rich Barker has been practicing Real Estate for over a decade. He has created a Team with other like-minded agents to form the best team in the state of Arizona. Together, we have built a professional team of Realtors that are ready, willing and able to help buyers, sellers and investors fulfill their dreams. The agents of The Barker Team participated in the sale of over $300 million in homes each of the last 10 years.For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com Contact Information The Barker Team
Rich Barker
480-999-6250
https://www.thebarkerteam.com/

