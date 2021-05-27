GiantLands is Now a TSR Game

Press Releases Wonderfilled, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

1 (800) 964-2804 Lake Geneva, WI, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Wonderfilled Inc.’s President Stephen Erin Dinehart IV announced his project GiantLands with game making legends James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore, Jeff Dee and more, a table-top role playing game, will now be part of the Tactical Rules Studies (TSR.games) family of games. "GiantLands is the latest inception of shared imagination, the ability to create a palette where others may immerse themselves in your own creation," said, co-creator E. Gary Gygax Jr. Executive Vice President of TSR Games.“It’s with great pride that we’ve managed to secure usage of the TSR name, and to be part of building a new brand with it. Born here originally in 1973 and brought back to the people who created this new form of game thanks to Justin LaNasa. Working with game making legends to make GiantLands, we can now also call it the first in a new slate of products from TSR Games,” said Dinehart from the steps of the newly opened TSR Dungeon Hobby Shop, home of the original Dungeons & Dragons recently reopened by Gygax Jr. & LaNasa. GiantLands is a table-top role playing game and eventual theme park designed to bring the cutting edge of immersive storytelling and role-playing games back home.GiantLands is Wonderfilled Inc.’s first internal project under Dinehart (Company of Heroes, F.E.A.R. 3, Evermore Park, Universal’s Super Nintendo World), game designer James M. Ward (TSR’s Dungeons & Dragons, Gamma World) E. Gary Gygax Jr. and artist Larry Elmore (Dungeons & Dragons, Dragonlance, Star Frontiers).Media InquiriesStephen Dinehart, CCO TSR GamesContact Email1 (800) 964-2804 Contact Information Wonderfilled, Inc.

