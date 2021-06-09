CANDY x PAINTS Releases the "Lunch Break" Nails Self-Care Kit

Atlanta, GA, June 09, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- CANDY x PAINTS
is an Atlanta-based nail care brand, created to empower everyone to express themselves through color without compromise. They offer Leaping Bunny & PeTA-certified, 10-free, vegan, non-toxic and cruelty-free nail lacquers and additional clean beauty nail care products.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide lockdowns, many businesses were forced to pivot their business models to be able to connect with their customers and grow their business. CANDY x PAINTS began to create weekly Instagram Live sessions called, "LUNCH BREAK" Nails
, where the Founder of CANDY x PAINTS would create a playlist, chat with her followers, and paint their nails together to cultivate a creative, safe space to take a break and take care of yourself.
Out of the social component of "LUNCH BREAK" Nails, CANDY x PAINTS created a self-care set, where their customers could continue their self-care through the curated set to create their own manicure and pedicure.