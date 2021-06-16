PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
The Beacon Group

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from The Beacon Group: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Pioneering Growth Strategist Cliff Farrah Releases "Growing the Top Line: Four Key Questions and the Proven Process to Scaling Your Business"


Pioneering Growth Strategist Cliff Farrah Releases
New York, NY, June 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "Growing the Top Line: Four Key Questions and the Proven Process to Scaling Your Business" by Cliff Farrah is released today by Wiley Press. In his new book, Farrah reveals how to grow revenue like a Fortune 500 giant. Having led the market in growth strategy for the past two decades with his firm, The Beacon Group, Farrah has employed his methodology across 1,500 successful client engagements to help clients achieve their growth goals. Growing the Top Line delivers the step-by-step approach to topline growth used by some of the world’s most successful companies.

Featuring interviews from current and prior leaders at major corporations like Intel, Nike, Chase, Oracle, Raytheon, and the WHO, "Growing the Top Line" demonstrates that regular business growth isn’t a mystery to be "hacked." Instead, Farrah distills revenue growth into a simple methodology that readers can use to successfully plan growth at their own companies. Readers will discover:

- The four questions each business leader must ask him or herself when formulating a growth strategy
- The sixteen different pathways to growth that those four questions unlock, and how to follow them

“Not enough is written about how to approach the development of successful growth strategies, and I wanted to demystify the approach used by the very best in the world. Consistent, sustainable, profitable growth is possible, and in 'Growing the Top Line,' I share how it’s done,” says Cliff Farrah.

If you're an executive, manager, entrepreneur tasked with growing revenue, or a business enthusiast and employee who hope to make a quantifiable impact in their work, "Growing the Top Line" belongs on your bookshelf. "Growing the Top Line: Four Key Questions and the Proven Process to Scaling Your Business" is available now on Amazon.

For more information about The Beacon Group and working with us, please contact Natalie Barr at nbarr@beacongroupconsulting.com
Contact Information
The Beacon Group
Natalie Barr
207-553-7649
Contact
https://growingthetopline.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Beacon Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help