Pioneering Growth Strategist Cliff Farrah Releases "Growing the Top Line: Four Key Questions and the Proven Process to Scaling Your Business"





Featuring interviews from current and prior leaders at major corporations like Intel, Nike, Chase, Oracle, Raytheon, and the WHO, "Growing the Top Line" demonstrates that regular business growth isn’t a mystery to be "hacked." Instead, Farrah distills revenue growth into a simple methodology that readers can use to successfully plan growth at their own companies. Readers will discover:



- The four questions each business leader must ask him or herself when formulating a growth strategy

- The sixteen different pathways to growth that those four questions unlock, and how to follow them



“Not enough is written about how to approach the development of successful growth strategies, and I wanted to demystify the approach used by the very best in the world. Consistent, sustainable, profitable growth is possible, and in 'Growing the Top Line,' I share how it’s done,” says Cliff Farrah.



If you're an executive, manager, entrepreneur tasked with growing revenue, or a business enthusiast and employee who hope to make a quantifiable impact in their work, "Growing the Top Line" belongs on your bookshelf. "Growing the Top Line: Four Key Questions and the Proven Process to Scaling Your Business" is available now on Amazon.



