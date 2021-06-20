PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Wetime Selected for Beta at Websummit 2021


In the past, families had to plan for weeks for a simple weekend getaway. Decisions had to be made about where to stay, places to visit, what to eat, how to get there, what to pack and more.

Oostkamp, Belgium, June 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wetime.eu takes the hassle out of traveling by crafting custom vacation plans tailored-made to the client’s preferences. The user simply supplies basic data like the departure city, a budget, and a number of people traveling, then Wetime’s system shares the best city trip or weekend away for their specific circumstances. The platform is designed to make vacation planning less of a chore and more of an exciting event to look forward to.

“Wetime.eu was selected as beta level for Websummit ( www.websummit.com),” said Sietse Schelpe - CEO. “In a previous application, we noticed that users used our adventure game the most because they enjoyed discovering new things. We wanted to take that anticipation for virtual experiences and transfer them to real-life exploration. Wetime.eu was born.”

The company’s website allows users to choose from popular destinations around the world, including Paris, Orlando, London and Antwerp. Each city comes to life with descriptions of things to see and do, including off-the-beaten-path recommendations.

The website also includes travel. Using the platform, clients will be able to create itineraries and develop buckets.

“Our mission is to create more fun, quality time for families,” said Sietse Schelpe - CEO.

The first version of the platform is expected to ready by the end of June 2021. To learn more, visit www.wetime.eu.
Contact Information
wetime
Sietse Schelpe
0493881164
Contact
https://www.wetime.eu

