Wetime Selected for Beta at Websummit 2021

In the past, families had to plan for weeks for a simple weekend getaway. Decisions had to be made about where to stay, places to visit, what to eat, how to get there, what to pack and more.

“Wetime.eu was selected as beta level for Websummit ( www.websummit.com),” said Sietse Schelpe - CEO. “In a previous application, we noticed that users used our adventure game the most because they enjoyed discovering new things. We wanted to take that anticipation for virtual experiences and transfer them to real-life exploration. Wetime.eu was born.”



The company’s website allows users to choose from popular destinations around the world, including Paris, Orlando, London and Antwerp. Each city comes to life with descriptions of things to see and do, including off-the-beaten-path recommendations.



The website also includes travel. Using the platform, clients will be able to create itineraries and develop buckets.



“Our mission is to create more fun, quality time for families,” said Sietse Schelpe - CEO.



