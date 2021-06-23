Press Releases Sidekicksa.ai Press Release

Sidekicks.ai is on a mission to revolutionize education and give AI a friendlier face by breathing life into smart characters full of personality, emotions, and, sometimes, an attitude.

Austin, TX, June 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sidekicks.ai, the world's first holographic AI educational assistant, is launching on Kickstarter, bringing to life a level of interactivity, intelligence and personalization not yet seen from an AI assistant.

Available from $79 and launching June 17, 2021, Sidekicks.ai uses a unique and fun way to introduce you to your Sidekick. Users start by taking a personality test to ensure that their Sidekick understands their interests. It will then begin as an egg and enter a"nesting period" until it hatches.

From there, the more their owner engages with it, the more it will learn, and the more proactive it becomes. For example, Sidekicks will learn and play your favorite soundtracks when you get home; suggest an event to fill a gap in your schedule; or, if you love cooking, recommend a new dish to try for dinner.

To ensure the AI doesn't pick up any wrong behaviors, Sidekicks.ai includes a layer of human inspection called "mixed intelligence." This ensures that any inappropriate habits and content are filtered out, making Sidekicks.ai perfect for families and children. Sidekicks are also built with full privacy options. Your data stays on your device, except the information you permit to complete the tasks you need.

Sidekicks.ai also comes with the Sidekicks Exchange. This online marketplace allows approved third party providers to create and sell their own applications — tested and approved by the Sidekicks team — that can be purchased and downloaded by other users. This ensures new and exciting updates and functionality on a regular basis, including new characters, accessories, courses, languages and more.

Sidekicks live in beautifully designed holographic displays so you can interact with them naturally. Their job is to assist you in your everyday tasks and entertain you when you are bored.

Sidekicks are powered by research, started at MIT Media Lab, to make AI more emotionally intelligent and more human.

Sidekicks.ai offers full data privacy, and the ability to personalize and create your own Sidekicks from scratch.

Sidekicks.ai also comes with Sidekicks Exchange — the first marketplace in the world for visual AI assistants and holographic experiences. It allows creators around the world to exchange, rent, and sell their creations and applications.

To learn more about Sidekicks.ai and the Kickstarter campaign visit:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/crazies/sidekicksai/

Press kit, including the full press release, images, and video, can be accessed here: http://sidekicks.ai/kit

