Press Releases HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY Press Release

Receive press releases from HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY: By Email RSS Feeds: Rapper and Songwriter Coey Redd Signs with HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY for Management

Rapper and songwriter Coey Redd has signed with HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY for management. Coey will be represented by founder and president Paris D’Jon and general manager Jamie Collins.

Los Angeles, CA, June 23, 2021 --(



“I signed with HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY and Paris because after talking with him the first time, he really understood my vision as an artist, as a creative," says Coey. "When you find people in this industry who really believe in you and don’t want to change you, it allows you to be the artist you were meant to be. It was a no brainer.”



“We’ve had the rare privilege of growing our sports and music divisions during the pandemic signing quality talent – Coey Redd is one of those people,” said D’Jon in announcing the signing. “I love her style and vision and am absolutely confident that we will be able to further elevate her career in the coming years. Coey had lots of management offers in the past few months due to her rising popularity on TikTok, so we’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to work alongside her. We look forward to bringing her talents across numerous platforms in music, fashion, acting and more as her talent is off the charts.” Los Angeles, CA, June 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY, the multi-dimensional management company which has offices in New York and soon to be in Miami, is home to numerous artists, writers, and producers such as OddKidOut, Andrew Lane, the newly formed Euro group The Bubbles, and a client list of more than 100 athletes. The company’s music clients have contributed to sales of over 150 million albums worldwide.“I signed with HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY and Paris because after talking with him the first time, he really understood my vision as an artist, as a creative," says Coey. "When you find people in this industry who really believe in you and don’t want to change you, it allows you to be the artist you were meant to be. It was a no brainer.”“We’ve had the rare privilege of growing our sports and music divisions during the pandemic signing quality talent – Coey Redd is one of those people,” said D’Jon in announcing the signing. “I love her style and vision and am absolutely confident that we will be able to further elevate her career in the coming years. Coey had lots of management offers in the past few months due to her rising popularity on TikTok, so we’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to work alongside her. We look forward to bringing her talents across numerous platforms in music, fashion, acting and more as her talent is off the charts.” Contact Information HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY

Jenni Fence

917-301-7914



www.hypeprojects.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY