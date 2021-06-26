PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
5 Best Online Stores to Find Luxurious Bedding at an Affordable Price by Kasentex


New York, NY, June 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 1) Kasentex

Kasentex was founded 15 years ago, making it one of the newer contenders in the luxury market. But in that short amount of time, Kasentex has emerged as one of the leading bedding and linen retailers around.

2) Chic Home

Chic Home offers unique, modern furniture and home decor. Think luxurious velvet tufted sectional sofas and bed frames, gold accent tables, dramatic wall art, and benches and ottomans. But Chic Home is also a great online shopping spot for high-quality bedding for every bed and bedroom in your home.

3) Apsmile

If Kasentex is the go-to store for bedding that is luxurious yet affordable, Apsmile is one of the destinations for down and anti-allergy products. In business since 1984, Apsmile has offered down and feather comforters, duvets, pillows, and mattress toppers online at Apsmile.com and through independent retailers and designers.

4) Mellanni

Boasting more than 200,000 positive Amazon product reviews, Mellanni started as a simple mom-and-pop business in a residential basement and grew to become an award-winning retail brand operating out of a 90,000 square foot facility in New Jersey. They are one of the foremost bedding stores for soft, silky, fine linens.

5) Bedsure

All of these top stores for bedding have their signature best-sellers. For Bedsure, it has to be their huge selection of warm and cozy blankets. From chenille and fleece to bamboo and cotton, Bedsure blankets come in every color, texture, and weave imaginable--all at an affordable price.
