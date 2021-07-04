Press Releases Weybridge Assets Press Release

Receive press releases from Weybridge Assets: By Email RSS Feeds: Weybridge Assets Planning an Impressive Launch Next Year in Manhattan

Weybridge Assets at the Rockefeller Centre, NY in 2022.

Singapore, Singapore, July 04, 2021 --(



The North America division will duplicate the services of their Singapore HQ, servicing their North American & Canadian clients.



WA established in 2004, has been operating their headquarters in Singapore since 2010.



"We are completing our management structure by relocating key managers within the company and seeking local talent from in the industry," says Director of Operations Mr. James Tyler, who has been key in establishing a presence in Manhattan, near Wall Street. "Supply chains had been somewhat disrupted through 2020, and lockdown measures in the early start hampered our timeline, but we are back on track and 2022 will be an amazing new chapter for WA," Tyler said.



"Our Rockefeller Centre offices will further enhance WA reach in the States with a physical presence, and continue our expansion process into other countries. We look forward to exciting times next year through 2022 and beyond," Tyler concluded.



About Weybridge Assets:



Founded in 2004, Weybridge Assets Inc. is a unique financial services provider embracing responsible finance by offering financial services to its clients in an accountable, transparent and ethical manner, specializing in portfolio management, purchase and sale of financial instruments and corporate finance advise. Singapore, Singapore, July 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Weybridge Assets (later WA) continues later this year with further preparation of their New York offices, now due to open in summer 2022, according to their CEO and President Mr. Michael Ford.The North America division will duplicate the services of their Singapore HQ, servicing their North American & Canadian clients.WA established in 2004, has been operating their headquarters in Singapore since 2010."We are completing our management structure by relocating key managers within the company and seeking local talent from in the industry," says Director of Operations Mr. James Tyler, who has been key in establishing a presence in Manhattan, near Wall Street. "Supply chains had been somewhat disrupted through 2020, and lockdown measures in the early start hampered our timeline, but we are back on track and 2022 will be an amazing new chapter for WA," Tyler said."Our Rockefeller Centre offices will further enhance WA reach in the States with a physical presence, and continue our expansion process into other countries. We look forward to exciting times next year through 2022 and beyond," Tyler concluded.About Weybridge Assets:Founded in 2004, Weybridge Assets Inc. is a unique financial services provider embracing responsible finance by offering financial services to its clients in an accountable, transparent and ethical manner, specializing in portfolio management, purchase and sale of financial instruments and corporate finance advise. Contact Information Weybridge Assets

Adam Fields

+65 3159 0554



https://www.weybridgeassets.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Weybridge Assets