PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Weybridge Assets

Press Release

Receive press releases from Weybridge Assets: By Email RSS Feeds:

Weybridge Assets Planning an Impressive Launch Next Year in Manhattan


Weybridge Assets at the Rockefeller Centre, NY in 2022.

Singapore, Singapore, July 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Weybridge Assets (later WA) continues later this year with further preparation of their New York offices, now due to open in summer 2022, according to their CEO and President Mr. Michael Ford.

The North America division will duplicate the services of their Singapore HQ, servicing their North American & Canadian clients.

WA established in 2004, has been operating their headquarters in Singapore since 2010.

"We are completing our management structure by relocating key managers within the company and seeking local talent from in the industry," says Director of Operations Mr. James Tyler, who has been key in establishing a presence in Manhattan, near Wall Street. "Supply chains had been somewhat disrupted through 2020, and lockdown measures in the early start hampered our timeline, but we are back on track and 2022 will be an amazing new chapter for WA," Tyler said.

"Our Rockefeller Centre offices will further enhance WA reach in the States with a physical presence, and continue our expansion process into other countries. We look forward to exciting times next year through 2022 and beyond," Tyler concluded.

About Weybridge Assets:

Founded in 2004, Weybridge Assets Inc. is a unique financial services provider embracing responsible finance by offering financial services to its clients in an accountable, transparent and ethical manner, specializing in portfolio management, purchase and sale of financial instruments and corporate finance advise.
Contact Information
Weybridge Assets
Adam Fields
+65 3159 0554
Contact
https://www.weybridgeassets.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Weybridge Assets
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help