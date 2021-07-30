RPCM.CLOUD Added Telegram Notifications
Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RCNTEC has released another major update of the cloud service RPCM.CLOUD 0.14.0, making it even more useful and convenient.
RPCM.CLOUD helps customers with telemetry collection and remote monitoring of intelligent power infrastructure based on RPCM Smart PDUs spending zero time and money on in-house resources and their configuration.
According to the manufacturer this update brings:
New features:
- Long awaited notifications - now users can receive alerts about events on their devices in Telegram using powerful and easy-to-configure filtration;
- Users can now connect to any device with a single click on a link directly from the control panel.
Improvements:
- Outlet icons in Graphs are now color-coded according to the current state of ports;
- Users can now jump from Ports to a Graph of a particular outlet with a single click on a chosen outlet;
- Users can now jump from list of RPCMs to a Group with particular RPCM via RPCM's context menu;
- Clicking RPCM in devices list now brings user to Ports displaying outlets of this RPCM.
For the first time in the world, customers using RPCM Smart PDUs are given the opportunity to keep track of the state of their power infrastructure in real time right in the popular Telegram messenger - without the need to set up and maintain their own servers and software.
RPCM.CLOUD is a free service for all users of RPCM Smart PDUs during the entire active warranty period.
RPCM.CLOUD helps customers with telemetry collection and remote monitoring of intelligent power infrastructure based on RPCM Smart PDUs spending zero time and money on in-house resources and their configuration.
According to the manufacturer this update brings:
New features:
- Long awaited notifications - now users can receive alerts about events on their devices in Telegram using powerful and easy-to-configure filtration;
- Users can now connect to any device with a single click on a link directly from the control panel.
Improvements:
- Outlet icons in Graphs are now color-coded according to the current state of ports;
- Users can now jump from Ports to a Graph of a particular outlet with a single click on a chosen outlet;
- Users can now jump from list of RPCMs to a Group with particular RPCM via RPCM's context menu;
- Clicking RPCM in devices list now brings user to Ports displaying outlets of this RPCM.
For the first time in the world, customers using RPCM Smart PDUs are given the opportunity to keep track of the state of their power infrastructure in real time right in the popular Telegram messenger - without the need to set up and maintain their own servers and software.
RPCM.CLOUD is a free service for all users of RPCM Smart PDUs during the entire active warranty period.
Contact
RCNTECContact
Tatyana Zhilnikova
+74950098787
https://rpcm.pro/en
Tatyana Zhilnikova
+74950098787
https://rpcm.pro/en
Categories