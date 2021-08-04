The Red Flag Image Company Welcomes Nass Valley Gateway to the Client Roster
Frisco, TX, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Global brand strategy firm, The Red Flag Image Company proudly announces a new alliance with Nass Valley Gateway [CSE: NVG.CN]. Red Flag will be managing all public relations and investor relations, as well as taking a lead on various marketing efforts.
“Nass Valley has progressed over the years into a wonderful company,” reported Mike Magolnick, CEO of Red Flag. “We now have the honor of joining their journey and watching the evolution of this emerging, publicly-traded, multi-national CBD company as it grows into the industry giant we all know it will be.”
Nass Valley currently trades on the Canadian stock exchange and will soon be listed on the OTC in the US, making it a very attractive option for investors, speculators, and CBD enthusiasts interested in a solid company with tremendous growth potential. As Nass Valley has grown in their retail business, they’ve also recently launched a direct sales component under the name, Nass Valley Direct. The direct selling entity will focus on allowing brand advocates to represent the company on a local basis and earn income for sales as well as other activities through the Nass Valley Direct network.
Nass Valley can be found online at nassvalleygateway.com and nassvalleydirect.com. The company also has a strong social media presence, which will continue to grow with The Red Flag Image Company helping with strategy.
The Red Flag Image Company is a global brand strategy firm, focusing on reputation management, PR, and other marketing services. The company also owns Flag Media, a division which manages dozens of digital publications and recognizable newspapers. Red Flag can be found online at getredflag.com and flagmediagroup.com.
Melissa Creery
(707) RED-FLAG
https://getredflag.com
