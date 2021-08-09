Forgotten Beacons - The Artwork of Jayson Randall
Award-winning experimental artist Jayson Randall will have a solo exhibition at the University of Minnesota, Larson Gallery, St. Paul, MN.
St. Paul, MN, August 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Forgotten Beacons - The Artwork of Jayson Randall
Solo Exhibition
University of Minnesota, Larson Gallery
August 26 thru September 24, 2021
Experimental artist Jayson Randall will be having a solo exhibition at the University of Minnesota, Larson Gallery, from August 26 thru September 24, 2021.
The exhibition will feature many of his interactive electronic sculptures, including the unveiling of a new piece of his unique artwork.
Through Jayson Randall's brilliant interplay of light and shadow in art, Forgotten Beacons illustrates the relationship between the useful and forgotten.
Like beacons in the dark, his work expresses how discarded items call out as they are encountered by the viewer.
He preserves stories and gives new life to those forgotten through the use of interactive technology in his art.
Industrial materials are combined with interactive electronics as the viewer is engaged to participate in the functionality of the finished work.
Jayson Randall is an award-winning experimental artist who currently resides in Minnesota. Awards include the Director's Award at the WHAM West Gallery in Surprise, Arizona, the Best in Show Award at the Re-Purpose Competition and Exhibition in Clear Lake, Iowa, and the Special Recognition Award at the 2020 Tenth Anniversary Exhibition at the Light Space Time Gallery in Palm Springs, California.
Jayson designs and builds complex works of art that fuse technology with illusion.
Whether creating interactive electronic sculptures, making innovative films or attempting a novel method of painting, his work bridges the gap between art and science.
Solo Exhibition
University of Minnesota, Larson Gallery
August 26 thru September 24, 2021
Experimental artist Jayson Randall will be having a solo exhibition at the University of Minnesota, Larson Gallery, from August 26 thru September 24, 2021.
The exhibition will feature many of his interactive electronic sculptures, including the unveiling of a new piece of his unique artwork.
Through Jayson Randall's brilliant interplay of light and shadow in art, Forgotten Beacons illustrates the relationship between the useful and forgotten.
Like beacons in the dark, his work expresses how discarded items call out as they are encountered by the viewer.
He preserves stories and gives new life to those forgotten through the use of interactive technology in his art.
Industrial materials are combined with interactive electronics as the viewer is engaged to participate in the functionality of the finished work.
Jayson Randall is an award-winning experimental artist who currently resides in Minnesota. Awards include the Director's Award at the WHAM West Gallery in Surprise, Arizona, the Best in Show Award at the Re-Purpose Competition and Exhibition in Clear Lake, Iowa, and the Special Recognition Award at the 2020 Tenth Anniversary Exhibition at the Light Space Time Gallery in Palm Springs, California.
Jayson designs and builds complex works of art that fuse technology with illusion.
Whether creating interactive electronic sculptures, making innovative films or attempting a novel method of painting, his work bridges the gap between art and science.
Contact
www.jaysonrandall.comContact
Jayson Randall
651-230-8854
www.jaysonrandall.com
Forgotten Beacons - The Artwork of Jayson Randall
University of Minnesota, Larson Gallery
2017 Buford Avenue, #25-A
St. Paul, MN 55108
Gallery Hours:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 11-4; Thursday 11-6
Jayson Randall
651-230-8854
www.jaysonrandall.com
Forgotten Beacons - The Artwork of Jayson Randall
University of Minnesota, Larson Gallery
2017 Buford Avenue, #25-A
St. Paul, MN 55108
Gallery Hours:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 11-4; Thursday 11-6
Categories