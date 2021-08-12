ValueH Partners with Clover Heath
Partnership enables Florida-based ACOs & MSOs to stay whole and competitive and protects them against new value-based care entrants from recruiting their providers.
Saint Johns, FL, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ValueH, the leading member organization in the US with a focus on Value-Based Care and the new frontier of healthcare, announced today a strategic partnership with Clover Health, a leader in care management technology and risk management, to offer Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Management Services Organizations (MSOs) the best direct contracting offering on the market.
The partnership enables the early adopters of value-based care to stay relevant and profitable, with no downside risk. ACOs and MSOs are able to stay whole and competitive and are protected against new entrants in value-based care recruiting their providers.
Through this partnership, ValueH and Clover Health will provide member organizations with:
- 50% shared savings rate with no downside risk
- 100% of fee-for-service paid by the DCE
- $5 pmpm upfront for ACOs & MSOs
- Population health technology that pays providers $30 per visit up to 4 times per year
- Policy expertise and advocacy backed by the FLAACOs Board of Directors
ValueH members will also have access at no charge to Clover Health's point of care technology, Clover Assistant, enhancing their ability to provide great, personalized care to their patients. Participating providers benefit from:
- Unified, Actionable Data: access to lab results, prescription lists, and previous diagnoses, including those from other clinicians
- Personalized Care Plans: receive and share new information at each patient visit and have access to clinical decision support
- Simple, Fast Reimbursement: receive double the Medicare reimbursement rate within 7 days for each patient seen with the Clover Assistant
“The teams at ValueH and FLAACOs bring together 12 straight years of deep VBC experience, best practices and enablement services to like-minded Florida ACO and MCO leaders,” explains Kelly Conroy, Chief Executive Officer of ValueH. “Our partnership with Clover allows us to continue to champion the independent movement while enhancing each entity’s ability to make measurable improvement.”
About ValueH
The ValueH Network is an ecosystem of the best providers in the State of Florida. It is made up of Accountable Care Organization Providers and Clinically Integrated Network Providers that rank at the top in their Quality and Cost metrics. ValueH aggregates the best and uses that to negotiate contracts that that result in maximum income while managing risk on its partners’ behalf. Visit www.ValueH.com to learn more.
About Florida Association of ACOS
Founded in 2012, the Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs), a ValueH organization, is the premier professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The Florida-based healthcare association brings together organizations that drive providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. Visit www.FLAACOs.com to learn more.
About Clover Health
Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply-rooted mission of helping its members live their healthiest lives. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As the only company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their caregivers to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with providers to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. For more information, visit www.cloverhealth.com.
Contact
ValueHContact
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.valueH.com
