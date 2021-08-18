For the 4th Time, Barra & Associates LLC Appears on the Inc. 5000. Ranking in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Inc. Magazines List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. magazine today revealed that Barra & Associates is No. 3887 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.