SG Consultancy Establishing Offices in Singapore to Serve Investors and Wealth Managers in Rapidly Growing Asia Pacific Regions
Copenhagen, Denmark, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SG Consultancy, a universal active brokerage firm, founded over 10 years ago by Dominik Wagner CEO & Co-Founder and Maximilian Leitner CFO & Co-Founder, announced today they are opening an office in Singapore. With the addition of Copenhagen, Denmark, the universal brokerage firm will have two entities around the globe in Europe and Singapore serving over One hundred and sixty thousand client accounts in more than 159 countries.
"Establishing a presence in Singapore is part of our continuing trend of making ourselves available around the world to support our growing universal presence,” said Dominik Wagner, CEO & Co Founder of SG Consultancy. “Our plan is to make Singapore the center of our operations for Central Asia is to keep up with our growing client growth, which is rapidly growing in Asia Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe and around the globe."Over a quarter of SG Consultancy accounts now come from Asia, and growth has been robust. As of August, client accounts worldwide have grown over 50% from the previous two year.
SG Consultancy, facilitate clients when trading in bonds, options, futures, currencies, stocks and funds, opening doors globally with access to 135 stock exchanges in 33 countries with one trading account. Clients also benefit from the company’s policy buy-low, sell-high pricing, with guaranteed low margin rates and state of the art technology. "We look forward to spreading knowledge and understanding of capital markets among our future clients all across Central Europe and Asia Pacific," Said Maximilian Leitner CFO & Co-Founder who emigrated from Sweden to Copenhagen, Denmark in 1986. “the company has grown to become one of the prominent securities firms in the world”.
About SG Consultancy
SG Consultancy (Stability & Growth) was co-founded in 2010 by Dominik
Wagner and Maximilian Leitner. We exist to serve our clients, and work with them in the manner they are most comfortable. We do not require our clients to work with us in one strict arrangement, but rather we endeavor to be as flexible as possible to meet their needs and desires.
We achieve this by offering a variety of Wealth Management services and solutions for our clients to choose from. For those seeking a formal planning process, we offer our Comprehensive Strategic Wealth Planning Services on a fee-only basis. For others who do not desire such a formal planning process but simply wish to have a truly independent counseling relationship, we offer consulting services on an hourly fee basis to address any areas of financial need or objective.
"Establishing a presence in Singapore is part of our continuing trend of making ourselves available around the world to support our growing universal presence,” said Dominik Wagner, CEO & Co Founder of SG Consultancy. “Our plan is to make Singapore the center of our operations for Central Asia is to keep up with our growing client growth, which is rapidly growing in Asia Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe and around the globe."Over a quarter of SG Consultancy accounts now come from Asia, and growth has been robust. As of August, client accounts worldwide have grown over 50% from the previous two year.
SG Consultancy, facilitate clients when trading in bonds, options, futures, currencies, stocks and funds, opening doors globally with access to 135 stock exchanges in 33 countries with one trading account. Clients also benefit from the company’s policy buy-low, sell-high pricing, with guaranteed low margin rates and state of the art technology. "We look forward to spreading knowledge and understanding of capital markets among our future clients all across Central Europe and Asia Pacific," Said Maximilian Leitner CFO & Co-Founder who emigrated from Sweden to Copenhagen, Denmark in 1986. “the company has grown to become one of the prominent securities firms in the world”.
About SG Consultancy
SG Consultancy (Stability & Growth) was co-founded in 2010 by Dominik
Wagner and Maximilian Leitner. We exist to serve our clients, and work with them in the manner they are most comfortable. We do not require our clients to work with us in one strict arrangement, but rather we endeavor to be as flexible as possible to meet their needs and desires.
We achieve this by offering a variety of Wealth Management services and solutions for our clients to choose from. For those seeking a formal planning process, we offer our Comprehensive Strategic Wealth Planning Services on a fee-only basis. For others who do not desire such a formal planning process but simply wish to have a truly independent counseling relationship, we offer consulting services on an hourly fee basis to address any areas of financial need or objective.
Contact
SG ConsultancyContact
Ella Hansen
+4589872323
www.sgconsultancy.com
Ella Hansen
+4589872323
www.sgconsultancy.com
Categories