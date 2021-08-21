SG Consultancy Are Happy to Announce, Jonathan Weiss Head of Institutional Trading Has Been Appointed to Head Up Their Fast Growing Asia Pacific Sector in Singapore
Copenhagen, Denmark, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Weiss is highly qualified as Head of Institutional Trading, with an impressive career, heading up the institutional trading sector at SG Consultancy. Before joining us at SG Consultancy, he has spent Seven years as Hedge Fund Manager at HSBC, is roles were overseeing and managing the short-term and long-term investments in hedge fund portfolios, responsible for handling a portfolio of investments, across China, Europe, and America.
His roles as Head of the Asia Pacific Institutional department will be managing a team of over 50 staff. He will also be responsible for administration of funds available on SG Consultancy equity portfolio.
Commenting on his new appointed position Head of Institutional Trading, Jonathan Weiss said, “This is a great opportunity to forward my career and I am very confident that we can achieve this, working along side great team of experienced financial advisers at SG Consultancy.”
Dominik Wagner CEO & Co-Founder of SG Consultancy, commented, “I have no doubt Jonathan is the best man for the job with an unparalleled qualified services record, he will exceed all expectations, and will bring his extensive skill and expertise to the SG Consultancy’s Institutional department. His dedication and expertise will be crucial as SG Consultancy undergoes, a testing challenging change of its core investment procedures over the coming few months.” Maximilian Leitner CFO & Co-Founder commented “I have founded the company our financial and Institutional Department upon firm foundations, which is critical if we are to further enhance our already present robust client focus.”
About SG Consultancy
SG Consultancy (Stability & Growth) was co-founded in 2010 by Dominik
Wagner and Maximilian Leitner. We exist to serve our clients, and work with them in themanner they are most comfortable. We do not require our clients to work with us in one strict arrangement, but rather we endeavor to be as flexible as possible to meet their needs and desires.
We achieve this by offering a variety of Wealth Management services and solutions for our clients to choose from. For those seeking a formal planning process, we offer our Comprehensive Strategic Wealth Planning Services on a fee-only basis. For others who do not desire such a formal planning process but simply wish to have a truly independent counseling relationship, we offer consulting services on an hourly fee basis to address any areas of financial need or objective.
Contact
Ella Hansen
+4589872323
www.sgconsultancy.com
