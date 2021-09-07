The Continents States University Offers a Borderless, Tuition-Free Education
Orlando, FL, September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Continents States University is a young online university founded recently in Sunshine State, Florida, in downtown Orlando. The university offers degree programs to disadvantaged and underserved groups mostly for free (application costs run from $0 to $50, and $1000 one-time annual membership fee). The Continents States University has students from different countries currently taking their degree programs.
The Continents States University offers Tuition-Free, Competency-based degrees in popular degree programs, including Business, Management, Marketing, Related Support Services, Health Professions, Organizational Leadership, and Related Programs. The university believes that many people around the world need education, but they cannot afford it. While many got the chance to finish school, others do not! It is time to give back.
The university faculty, staff members, and donors are committed to volunteer time, efforts, services, knowledge, and educational materials to build a better-educated universe.
Today, 3.010 billion internet users globally, and the estimated global internet penetration is 42% compared to 84.2% in the US. Around 52.4% of the global online population access internet from their mobile devices, and more than half of the worldwide population is estimated to go online using mobile devices behind 2020. Seven hundred seventy-three million illiterates, UNESCO revealed.
The Continents States University designed its mission, vision, and values very carefully to serve all students’ future needs across the globe. The new university’s mission is to equip future professionals with the skills, tools, and opportunities that enable faster integration into the workforce industry around the globe by delivering tuition-free, quality, and competency-based education to everyone across the continents.
The Continents States University is committed to helping a diverse group of people in the United States and worldwide achieves free educational opportunities. The university dedicated all resources and time to help those in the United States and Russia, South Africa, Japan, and worldwide. The university aspires to global recognition for private online instruction, facilitating student learning and growth.
ASIC is a worldwide recognized leader in accreditation appointed by the United Kingdom Government. ASIC accreditation awarded to The Continents States University as another measure of excellence and commitment to Higher Education. This accreditation status ensures The Continents States University accountability and degree programs, boosting public trust and confidence and enhancing international reputation.
For prospective students and their parents, this accreditation status serves consumer protection purposes. It assures that The Continents States University has been evaluated and has met accepted standards established by ASIC as a third-party evaluator. Students can have undoubted confidence in the level and quality of education offered.
