Doge Protocol (DOGEP) Announces the Release of Its Vision Paper
Doge Protocol, a community-driven blockchain project, released its vision paper on Sept. 13, 2021. Doge Protocol was launched as an Ethereum-based token (DOGEP) on Sept. 1, 2021, on the decentralized exchanges Uniswap and Sushiswap.
Tallinn, Estonia, September 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The vision paper outlines the various aspects of the Doge Protocol, including Quantum Resistance. One of the visions of the Doge Protocol is that it should be secure in the future as well.
Security itself evolves and quantum computers are a viable threat to blockchains. Hence the vision is to build a blockchain that is resistant to currently known quantum computer threats and to keep it evolving based on the changing security landscape.
Several use cases of the Doge protocol token were described in the vision paper, including the use of the doge protocol token for a stake in the upcoming Doge Protocol Blockchain and a possible stake in the upcoming satellite chains.
The various community-driven decentralized applications (dapps) described in the vision paper are as follows:
Decentralized Classifieds
Decentralized Book Database (ISBN)
Decentralized NFT Marketplace
Decentralized Ads
Decentralized Finance (DEFI)
Decentralized Exchanges (DEX)
Decentralized Web Domains
Decentralized Instant Messaging / Chat
Decentralized File Sharing / File Storage
Decentralized Search
Doge Protocol is a community-driven initiative, and the vision paper reaffirms the commitment of the community in executing this vision. Follow-up whitepapers are expected to provide more technical details, when items called out in the vision paper are being executed.
Doge Protocol vision paper can be downloaded from the Doge protocol website: https://dogeprotocol.org
