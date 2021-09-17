Cayman Chemical Offers Multidisciplinary Lipid-Based Drug Delivery Capabilities
Ann Arbor, MI, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cayman Chemical, leader in the synthesis, purification and characterization of lipids, has partnered with NanoImaging Services and T&T Scientific to provide a multi-pronged platform that synthesizes, characterizes, and formulates lipid-based nanoparticles to help researchers and pharmaceutical companies alike develop vaccines and other novel therapeutics from the preclinical stage on through clinical phases and commercial manufacturing.
The use of lipid-based nanoparticles offers significant advantages in drug delivery, boosting bioavailability, reducing toxicity and enabling the administration of therapeutics that are prone to instability. Therapeutics that would benefit from nanoparticle delivery systems require custom lipids to create novel formulations to optimize delivery and release of their payload. “Cayman’s team of synthetic organic and medicinal chemists specialize in building high-purity, GMP-quality components (phospholipids, sterols, sphingolipids, PEGylated lipids, glycerolipids, anionic lipids, and cationic lipids) used to assemble a lipid nanoparticle,” said Stephen Barrett, Vice President of Research, Development, and Production at Cayman.
The development of a lipid-based nanoparticle delivery system in part requires morphological characterization such as evaluation of particle size, shape, and surface details. “NanoImaging Services has been providing cryoEM services for the visualization of viral and lipid nanoparticles since 2007 and offers a range of characterization services including qualitative and quantitative analysis to help support drug delivery and vaccine development projects,” said Ben Schenker, Chief Commercial Officer at NanoImaging Services.
Once developed, these lipid nanoparticles must be formulated for eventual clinical use. T&T Scientific offers lipid nanoparticle formulations as well as lipoplex formulation services. "Pairing the custom lipid synthesis capabilities and expertise at Cayman with T&T Scientific's expertise as a contract development and manufacturing organization, developing and manufacturing vaccines and therapeutics will help enable rapid translation to the clinic with clients' novel and innovative gene therapies," said Graham Taylor, President and Chief Technology Officer at T&T Scientific.
“This triad partnership provides Cayman clients a one-stop shop for lipid nanoparticle development - from R&D to final formulation. We have always offered services for custom synthesis of complex lipids, but by now also coordinating lipid nanoparticle formulation and characterization,” said Dr. Michael Pisano, Vice President of Contract Research at Cayman. “We have the expertise to nurture the development of more effective delivery systems for a wide range of gene therapies, enzyme-replacement therapies, vaccines, and other therapeutics to address unmet needs in cancer, infectious diseases, and other illnesses.”
