SG Consultancy, Has Generated Just Over US$120 Million for Its Preferred IPO’s in the Last Quarter
Copenhagen, Denmark, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SG Consultancy, has generated just over US$120 Million for its preferred IPO’s in the last quarter. “We are very fortunate to have the support and trust that comes from a close relationship with our partners and new investors alike,” said Maximilian Leitner CFO at SG Consultancy. “We are very confident that our unique approach to value all clients with the same respect, together with our long reach, will keep us consistent in continuing to deliver great results for all our clients.”
Maximilian Leitner also added that, “Our purpose is at the core of everything we do. Our clear purpose and strong values, helps us realize our ambitions and has powered our progress. We build lasting value by serving our clients with care and entrepreneurial spirit.”
SG Consultancy's main focus is dedicated to earning and supporting long-term clients and family relationships that will embrace multiple generations, they have committed their service levels to ensure that this expectation is a reality for all clients. “We are passionate about and committed to serving our fellow community members, their families and friends to the very best of our abilities,” said Maximilian Leitner, CFO at SG Consultancy.
Maximilian Leitner went on to say, “The fiduciary mindset is the bedrock of our identity. It reflects our integrity and the unbiased advice we give our clients. This is what inspires us to come to work every day and help people build better futures. Our clients interests come first.”
About SG Consultancy
SG Consultancy (Stability & Growth) was co-founded in 2010 by Dominik
Wagner and Maximilian Leitner. We exist to serve our clients, and work with them in themanner they are most comfortable. We do not require our clients to work with us in one strict arrangement, but rather we endeavor to be as flexible as possible to meet their needs and desires.
We achieve this by offering a variety of Wealth Management services and solutions for our clients to choose from. For those seeking a formal planning process, we offer our Comprehensive Strategic Wealth Planning Services on a fee-only basis. For others who do not desire such a formal planning process but simply wish to have a truly independent counseling relationship, we offer consulting services on an hourly fee basis to address any areas of financial need or objective. sgconsultancy.com.
Ella Hansen
+4589872323
www.sgconsultancy.com
