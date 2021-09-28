Chelsea Staskiewicz, Attorney, Sheppard Mullin to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s The SEC’s Enforcement Actions and Investigations: Managing Compliance Risks Live Webcast
New York, NY, September 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Chelsea Staskiewicz, Attorney, Sheppard Mullin will speak at its webcast entitled, “The SEC’s Enforcement Actions and Investigations: Managing Compliance Risks.” This event is scheduled for October 26, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET.
For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/secs-enforcement-actions-and-investigations-cle/
About Chelsea Staskiewicz
Chelsea Staskiewicz is an associate at the law firm Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton in its Privacy & Cybersecurity and Blockchain and Fintech Teams.
Chelsea provides thoughtful legal and compliance advice on cybersecurity and digital asset management for multi-national and emerging companies across sectors. Her experience includes all aspects of privacy compliance, product counseling, cyber incident response, cyber due diligence, and vendor management.
Chelsea also supports the Securities Enforcement and Litigation team on all things cyber. While in law school she was selected for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Honors Intern Program for the Cyber Unit in the Division of Enforcement.
Chelsea currently serves on the board for Women in eDiscovery San Diego and frequently writes on cyber legal issues.
About Sheppard Mullin
Sheppard Mullin is a full-service Global 100 firm with more than 900 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Event Summary
Changes in the Enforcement Division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has become the point of discussion following the appointment of Gary Gensler as chairman. Heightened regulation and reversions are anticipated, particularly on the scope of fees and expenses, conflicts of interest disclosure, misuse of material non-public information, and other risk management policies.
These current and emerging developments underscore the new administration’s rigorous scrutiny on financial reporting and compliance processing. Thus, financial institutions, brokerage firms, and all affected companies should always be well informed to ensure that they are compliant with the SEC’s policies.
Listen as a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners organized by The Knowledge Group provide a comprehensive discussion on the recent SEC enforcement actions and investigations. Speakers will also offer helpful tips to manage potential risks as well as best compliance practices.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
SEC Enforcement Action and Investigations: Recent Developments
Enforcement Priorities
Best Practices to Manage Risks
Compliance Tips
An Outlook
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/secs-enforcement-actions-and-investigations-cle/
About Chelsea Staskiewicz
Chelsea Staskiewicz is an associate at the law firm Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton in its Privacy & Cybersecurity and Blockchain and Fintech Teams.
Chelsea provides thoughtful legal and compliance advice on cybersecurity and digital asset management for multi-national and emerging companies across sectors. Her experience includes all aspects of privacy compliance, product counseling, cyber incident response, cyber due diligence, and vendor management.
Chelsea also supports the Securities Enforcement and Litigation team on all things cyber. While in law school she was selected for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Honors Intern Program for the Cyber Unit in the Division of Enforcement.
Chelsea currently serves on the board for Women in eDiscovery San Diego and frequently writes on cyber legal issues.
About Sheppard Mullin
Sheppard Mullin is a full-service Global 100 firm with more than 900 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Event Summary
Changes in the Enforcement Division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has become the point of discussion following the appointment of Gary Gensler as chairman. Heightened regulation and reversions are anticipated, particularly on the scope of fees and expenses, conflicts of interest disclosure, misuse of material non-public information, and other risk management policies.
These current and emerging developments underscore the new administration’s rigorous scrutiny on financial reporting and compliance processing. Thus, financial institutions, brokerage firms, and all affected companies should always be well informed to ensure that they are compliant with the SEC’s policies.
Listen as a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners organized by The Knowledge Group provide a comprehensive discussion on the recent SEC enforcement actions and investigations. Speakers will also offer helpful tips to manage potential risks as well as best compliance practices.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
SEC Enforcement Action and Investigations: Recent Developments
Enforcement Priorities
Best Practices to Manage Risks
Compliance Tips
An Outlook
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Categories