NaXum CEO Ben Dixon Hosts Panel to Explore How to Attract Sheroes to Your Organization
Chicago, IL, October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Global Business Daily has featured Ben Dixon, NaXum's CEO on insights for attracting Sheroes to your organization.
In the article, Ben shares how he shares the belief that "amazing people" are the secret sauce to a remarkable company.
Whether you’re seeking a competitive advantage in the marketing place from your culture, product experience, or marketing, his view is that all long-term success can be tracked back to the people that made your success a reality.
The team at NaXum likes to call the women that make all the difference in their company, "Shero."
Now, if you’re not familiar with the term shero, a shero is defined as a woman admired or idealized for her courage, outstanding achievements, noble qualities, a modern-day heroine.
Attracting and keeping sheroes on your team is key to hitting both your short and long-term objectives.
In addition to serving the team as CEO at NaXum, Ben has had the honor of serving as President of the Direct Selling Executives Forum for the last 3+ years. The DSEF is a community of direct selling executives sharing their thoughts on monthly topics and collaborating on trends in the direct sales space, they have as many as 300+ executives between their newsletter, Facebook and LinkedIn groups that participate on a monthly basis.
In July 2021, Ben had the honor of hosting 4x amazing Sheroes in the referral marketing space to discuss the topic of attracting Sheroes to a direct selling sales organization on a live stream.
The panel included:
Danyell Browne, U.S. VP of Marketing at Young Living
Jana Kennedy, U.S. Field Sales at Younique Products
Michelle Sanft, CFO/COO at Ruby Ribbon, Inc.
Johnna Johnson, CSO at Bellia
The panel was asked these questions:
1) What does a Shero mean to you?
2) When you think of the woman who has never done direct sales before, how do you set up your opportunity to be the path that allows her to grow into all she can be?
3) How do you create a culture that attracts veteran Sheroes to your company?
4) What is your favorite way to celebrate victories?
5) If you could go back to January 1, 2020 and tell yourself something in one sentence, what would you say?
The session is a powerful exercise in understanding the authentic approach you must take as a leader to build trust and create a culture that attracts Sheroes long-term.
Top insights from the forum:
"So I like to say shero is in all of us. We just need somebody to breathe belief and bring it out of us."
– Danyell Browne, Young Living
"One of the things that I work really closely with leaders in onboarding their teams is literally it’s not just about showing them the program but explaining why. Why is this so important, especially as a brand new person saying yes. Most companies have a type of fast-start program that you are hoping in the first 60 or 90 days that they’re going... It’s really their onboarding to learn and earn at the same time, but more so it is like that as we also know is retention. For us, we are hoping that in that 90 day we will have a much larger retention and that it will carry on to possible advancements and promotions and to really take the lifeline of that new person joining."
– Jana Kennedy, Younique Products
"You have to provide her with content to support that direct selling is not only about earning commissions, but it’s also about community, building strong relationships in teams, and becoming an entrepreneur with a flexible schedule. We want to explain to our newbies that the gig economy is poised for really strong growth because more and more people want control over their schedules and more balance in their lives to do the things that they want. And we need to show her the way through training and goal setting and provide her with a really great user experience."
– Michelle Sanft, Ruby Ribbon, Inc.
"The other thing that I have found in helping startups really launch with their beginning brand partners, consultants, recently is they are asking the question, what makes you different? So there’s lots of jewelry companies, there’s lots of makeup companies, there’s lots of skin care companies, what makes you different? And I think if you don’t have that cause piece, then you’re going to lose out."
– Johnna Johnson, Bellia
About Ben Dixon:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, MLM and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see other episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the YouTube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, DNB, or LinkedIn.
To request a tour of the NaXum platform, visit Naxum.com
In the article, Ben shares how he shares the belief that "amazing people" are the secret sauce to a remarkable company.
Whether you’re seeking a competitive advantage in the marketing place from your culture, product experience, or marketing, his view is that all long-term success can be tracked back to the people that made your success a reality.
The team at NaXum likes to call the women that make all the difference in their company, "Shero."
Now, if you’re not familiar with the term shero, a shero is defined as a woman admired or idealized for her courage, outstanding achievements, noble qualities, a modern-day heroine.
Attracting and keeping sheroes on your team is key to hitting both your short and long-term objectives.
In addition to serving the team as CEO at NaXum, Ben has had the honor of serving as President of the Direct Selling Executives Forum for the last 3+ years. The DSEF is a community of direct selling executives sharing their thoughts on monthly topics and collaborating on trends in the direct sales space, they have as many as 300+ executives between their newsletter, Facebook and LinkedIn groups that participate on a monthly basis.
In July 2021, Ben had the honor of hosting 4x amazing Sheroes in the referral marketing space to discuss the topic of attracting Sheroes to a direct selling sales organization on a live stream.
The panel included:
Danyell Browne, U.S. VP of Marketing at Young Living
Jana Kennedy, U.S. Field Sales at Younique Products
Michelle Sanft, CFO/COO at Ruby Ribbon, Inc.
Johnna Johnson, CSO at Bellia
The panel was asked these questions:
1) What does a Shero mean to you?
2) When you think of the woman who has never done direct sales before, how do you set up your opportunity to be the path that allows her to grow into all she can be?
3) How do you create a culture that attracts veteran Sheroes to your company?
4) What is your favorite way to celebrate victories?
5) If you could go back to January 1, 2020 and tell yourself something in one sentence, what would you say?
The session is a powerful exercise in understanding the authentic approach you must take as a leader to build trust and create a culture that attracts Sheroes long-term.
Top insights from the forum:
"So I like to say shero is in all of us. We just need somebody to breathe belief and bring it out of us."
– Danyell Browne, Young Living
"One of the things that I work really closely with leaders in onboarding their teams is literally it’s not just about showing them the program but explaining why. Why is this so important, especially as a brand new person saying yes. Most companies have a type of fast-start program that you are hoping in the first 60 or 90 days that they’re going... It’s really their onboarding to learn and earn at the same time, but more so it is like that as we also know is retention. For us, we are hoping that in that 90 day we will have a much larger retention and that it will carry on to possible advancements and promotions and to really take the lifeline of that new person joining."
– Jana Kennedy, Younique Products
"You have to provide her with content to support that direct selling is not only about earning commissions, but it’s also about community, building strong relationships in teams, and becoming an entrepreneur with a flexible schedule. We want to explain to our newbies that the gig economy is poised for really strong growth because more and more people want control over their schedules and more balance in their lives to do the things that they want. And we need to show her the way through training and goal setting and provide her with a really great user experience."
– Michelle Sanft, Ruby Ribbon, Inc.
"The other thing that I have found in helping startups really launch with their beginning brand partners, consultants, recently is they are asking the question, what makes you different? So there’s lots of jewelry companies, there’s lots of makeup companies, there’s lots of skin care companies, what makes you different? And I think if you don’t have that cause piece, then you’re going to lose out."
– Johnna Johnson, Bellia
About Ben Dixon:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, MLM and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see other episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the YouTube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, DNB, or LinkedIn.
To request a tour of the NaXum platform, visit Naxum.com
Contact
NaxumContact
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Categories