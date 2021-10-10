Naxum’s CEO Ben Dixon Explores the Power of Product Sampling in Referral Marketing
Chicago, IL, October 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ben Dixon, NaXum's CEO, hosts an interview with Lifebrook to explore the power of product sampling in referral marketing.
The interview was then featured on the Entrepreneur Almanac:
https://entrepreneuralmanac.com/2021/10/07/ben-dixon-naxum/
Questions from the session:
1) Why Lifebrook, what prompted you and the family to start the company?
2) Why Sampling, what prompted you to create a sampling program?
3) What tips would you share with anyone else who is thinking of creating a sampling program today?
Lessons to Learn:
1 – Think through the prospects experience:
– What do you want the prospect to feel when they receive the sample?
– What is the outcome you are seeking of sending the sample to a prospect?
– How much of your product does the prospect need to consume to be able to take
steps toward your desired outcome?
2 – Think through your promoters experience:
– How do you want the promoters to share the samples?
– Will you ship the products out yourself? Or will you have your promoters
ship them out?
– Who will pay for the samples? Will you have your promoters earn/buy credits for sending samples? Or will the prospect pay for part of the sample cost or even shipping costs to experience the product?
– What follow-up tools do you want to put together around your sample experience to empower your promoters to follow up and close the sale?
To learn more about product sampling in direct sales, visit www.naxum.com and book a demo with our team to see the platforms exceptional referral marketing companies deploy in the space.
About The Author:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, mlm, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or Linkedin.
