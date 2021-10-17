Junior Escarment Announces Potential Candidacy for Florida House of Representatives - District 41 in the 2022
Winter Haven, FL, October 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, Junior “The Good Politician” Escarment announced his potential candidacy in the 2022 primary election for Florida House of Representatives, District 41.
Junior Escarment said his platform for the State Representative District 41 will include, pro-life & pro-family values, local control of public schools, less government regulation, agriculture, property owner rights, balancing the state budget without raising taxes, supporting local law enforcement and our veterans.
Junior “The Good Politician” Escarment is an American Politician, American Political Activist, Political Consultant, Philosopher, Author, Florida Court-Appointed Arbitrator & Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator. He is also a lifelong member of the Association of the United States Army, Republican Club of Greater East Polk County, Republican Liberty Caucus, and the American Bar Association.
