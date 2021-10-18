Junior Escarment Announces Potential Candidacy for Florida Governor
Winter Haven, FL, October 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Junior “The Good Politician” Escarment of Winter Haven, American Political Activist, Political Consultant, Philosopher, Author, announced today a potential run for Florida Governor.
"I am proud and excited to announce a potential run for Florida Governor," said Escarment. "As governor, I will fight for the best interest of all Americans. Most importantly, my primary role as governor will be to support unborn children's right to life. Secondly, support national voter identification. Thirdly, support reinstituting prayer & the Pledge of Allegiance in school. Fourthly, I will support defunding Planned Parenthood and funding the police. Fifthly, I will aggressively fight against cancel culture. I also support banning dominion machines and paper ballots only. Lastly, I believe in fighting against human trafficking and modern slavery,” said Escarment.
"I look forward to officially announcing my candidacy soon," said Escarment.
Campaign Website: https://juniorescarment.org
Twitter: @JuniorEscarment
Paid for by Junior Escarment for Florida Governor. Approved by Junior Escarment
Junior Escarment
929-496-7688
https://juniorescarment.org
