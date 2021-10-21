CyberTech is Now an SAP® Gold Partner
Oak Brook, IL, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CyberTech announced today that it has achieved SAP gold partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® Service program. This is a clear indication of the high level of quality CyberTech provides to businesses using SAP solutions.
"Earning this SAP gold partner status is a recognition of our commitment to delivering successful business transformation to an intelligent enterprise,” commented Vish Tadimety, CEO, CyberTech. "CyberTech helps companies meet their business KPIs and achieve operational success by using SAP solutions, such as SAP S/4HANA®, SAP Business Technology Platform, and SAP Digital Supply Chain."
CyberTech achieved SAP gold partner status as a result of positive customer references, its unique offerings for SAP solutions, and its ongoing commitment to achieving SAP certifications.
CyberTech is a trusted partner to several global enterprises and drives IT and business transformation with a focus on manufacturing, high-tech, utilities, and regulated industries, the company delivers digitalization, operational efficiencies, and improved customer experience. The company is an expert in cloud transformation, spatial enablement and digital supply chain.
Unity Engine, a solution by CyberTech’s product subsidiary Spatialitics, is available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers access to more than 1,800 innovative solutions from SAP and partners that complement and extend SAP applications.
CyberTech is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.
