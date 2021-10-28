Naxum’s CEO, Ben Dixon, Explores How to Handle Unprecedented Growth With NaXum Technology
At Naxum, clients deploy the Unify platform to scale and grow their businesses. By having the shopping, commission tracking, marketing, and mobile app all connected in a single unified online system, companies can leverage their data, make changes, adjust, and grow, all without the need of a large in-house technical team.
Las Vegas, NV, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On April 16, 2021, NaXum’s CEO Ben Dixon put together a panel of 3x executives who experienced unprecedented growth to share their experience and learnings with the rest of the marketplace.
The panel included:
Jeremiah Bradley, Chairman of ZYIA ACTIVE
Laura Oblon, President of AMPLIFEI
Joe Kenemore, CEO of Mailbox Power
Review the open forum panel:
https://empirestories.com/2021/10/21/naxums-ceo-ben-dixon-explores-how-to-handle-unprecedented-growth/
The questions for the broadcast on Facebook included:
1. How do you plan for "unprecedented growth?" What are your favorite strategies for managing unprecedented growth when it occurs?
“When communicating in the field, leave the hype in the 90’s. Be really raw and transparent with people, overcommunicate, people understand Covid delays, you got to just be honest with them.” – Laura Oblon
2. When you do your internal planning, what personal tools do you like to use to keep the priorities right on both your long-term and short-term objectives?
“As you you scale and duplicate roles on the corporate team, you must remember to always leave a man/woman behind to own that portion of business in a way that matching your core values.” – Joe Kenemore
3. What is your personal favorite way to celebrate big wins?
“Setup your rewards where everyone feels like they are a part of the success. We had the best month ever by far, and to celebrate we gave every employee an extra $100 on their check.” – Jeremiah Bradley
At Naxum, clients deploy the Unify platform to scale and grow their businesses. By having the shopping, commission tracking, marketing, and mobile app all connected in a single unified online system, companies can leverage their data, make changes, adjust, and grow, all without the need of a large in-house technical team.
About the Author:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, mlm, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see other episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the YouTube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or LinkedIn.
The panel included:
Jeremiah Bradley, Chairman of ZYIA ACTIVE
Laura Oblon, President of AMPLIFEI
Joe Kenemore, CEO of Mailbox Power
Review the open forum panel:
https://empirestories.com/2021/10/21/naxums-ceo-ben-dixon-explores-how-to-handle-unprecedented-growth/
The questions for the broadcast on Facebook included:
1. How do you plan for "unprecedented growth?" What are your favorite strategies for managing unprecedented growth when it occurs?
“When communicating in the field, leave the hype in the 90’s. Be really raw and transparent with people, overcommunicate, people understand Covid delays, you got to just be honest with them.” – Laura Oblon
2. When you do your internal planning, what personal tools do you like to use to keep the priorities right on both your long-term and short-term objectives?
“As you you scale and duplicate roles on the corporate team, you must remember to always leave a man/woman behind to own that portion of business in a way that matching your core values.” – Joe Kenemore
3. What is your personal favorite way to celebrate big wins?
“Setup your rewards where everyone feels like they are a part of the success. We had the best month ever by far, and to celebrate we gave every employee an extra $100 on their check.” – Jeremiah Bradley
At Naxum, clients deploy the Unify platform to scale and grow their businesses. By having the shopping, commission tracking, marketing, and mobile app all connected in a single unified online system, companies can leverage their data, make changes, adjust, and grow, all without the need of a large in-house technical team.
About the Author:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, mlm, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see other episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the YouTube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or LinkedIn.
Contact
NaXumContact
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Categories