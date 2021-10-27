Award-Winning KYC/AML Provider Shufti Pro Marks 4-Year Anniversary
Digital KYC, AML and KYB solutions provider Shufti Pro will be marking its 4th anniversary on October 31st, 2021 as one of the leading identity verification service providers.
London, United Kingdom, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This month, the global KYC/AML service provider Shufti Pro is celebrating a series of achievements since its launch four years ago on October 31st. The UK-based company, which now provides global coverage with language support, has expanded its identity verification services to more than 500 international clients from industries such as finance and banking, e-commerce, cryptocurrency, healthcare, and education to name a few.
In a short span of 4 years, the company opened four regional offices in Ukraine, Cyprus, Dubai, and Sweden, while launching 17 different IDV products to safeguard businesses against identity theft and resulting financial crimes. Amidst the pandemic, the company introduced a Digital COVID Certificate Verification solution to assist organizations in authenticating the identity and Covid certificate of customers in one go. Other products launched within the last year include the NFC verification solution for chip-based ID documents and the On-Premise ID Verification solution, which provides an in-house data residency option to businesses.
As yet, Shufti Pro has verified more than 10 million identities worldwide through a team of 100+ professionals. Owing to its millisecond verification speed and an accuracy rate of 98.67%, Shufti Pro also secured numerous prestigious awards over the years, the latest being the Global Banking & Finance Awards, Stevie Awards, Product Leader Award by Crozdesk, and Happiest Customers Award 2021.
Commenting on the occasion of its 4th anniversary, the CEO of Shufti Pro Victor Fredung stated, “Being persistent and dedicated ever from the start and not letting obstacles get in our way allowed us to develop our company to become one of the major players in the world of identity verification & compliance. Our long-term goal is the same as it's always been, to build trust between businesses and customers and continue to innovate in the space of identity verification & compliance.”
Shufti Pro, which recently acquired a 92% customer satisfaction rate for rendering AI-powered KYC, KYB, and AML screening services, was the first in the identity verification field to introduce the concept of free trials while keeping its pricing public. It has also been mentioned in the World’s 100 Most Innovative CyberTech Companies for financial services in 2021.
About Shufti Pro
AI-powered digital identity verification solution provider, Shufti Pro, offers KYC, KYB, and AML services in 230+ countries and territories. The company provides solutions built on the principles of trust, authenticity, and transparency. Given the ability to verify 3000+ documents, Shufti Pro authenticates documents in 150+ languages with an accuracy rate of 98.67%. Through its AI-driven efficient verification services, the company aims to create a secure digital marketplace devoid of identity theft and other fraudulent activities.
For more information, contact:
Damien Martin
Marketing Executive | Shufti Pro
damien.martin@shuftipro.com
+44 1225290329
