NaXum’s CEO Ben Dixon Explores International Expansion Strategy with Retired Top Amway Executive
Naxum's CEO shares how integrated platforms save costs and allow for a better user experience as companies expand internationally.
Las Vegas, NV, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NaXum’s CEO Ben Dixon hosted an online forum with Mark Beiderwieden, previous executive at Amway for over two decades to discuss key strategy when expanding internationally.
“Rapid expansion into multiple markets with a cookie-cutter approach, where each market has its own sales director and team, creates the situation where 5 years down the line, you may have to restructure, to save costs and enjoy shared resources.”
– Mark Biederweiden
When expanding internationally, clients at NaXum are leveraging the Unify platform to have a single integrated system, where the same team can manage growth and gather insights on multiple markets at the same time.
Because the Unify platform's commission engine, shopping cart, marketing system, and predictive mobile app are all in a single integrated solution, clients now have access to data and insights that where previously never available.
About The Author:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, mlm, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
