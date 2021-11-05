Ardor Marketing - Small Business Making Big Business Moves
Lauren Barrett, owner and founder of Ardor Marketing, continues to bring passionate marketing to passionate business owners.
Chicago, IL, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Opening in February 2020, Ardor Marketing is born from the entrepreneurial spirit of Lauren Barrett, a Chicago native with a deep love and skill for all things marketing and tech.
Today, Ardor Marketing continues to grow, as it assists clients in Illinois, New York, Missouri, Florida, Michigan and Poland. After partnering with a Chicago-based technology company, Ardor has become a “one-stop shop,” providing a large array of services including Social Media Ad Management and Monitoring, Event Coverage, Blogger/Influencer Outreach, Website Design/Development, Mobile UI/UX Design, CRM, Community Management, Creative Services and more. After the business’ initial startup, it has been able to generate six figures within just six short months of providing strategies and campaigns to small businesses from various niches.
Behind the immediate success of this small, yet influential business, comes the creative mind of Lauren Barrett. Enduring various hardships while growing up has undoubtedly molded her determination to succeed for a purpose much larger than herself, and to manufacture a team that helps entrepreneurs everywhere bring their business to its highest potential. Lauren has since received numerous awards nationally and internationally for her hard work, including Woman Entrepreneur Magazine's “Most Influential Female Entrepreneurs” of 2021 and Brainz Magazine’s “500 Global List” of 2021.
Ardor Marketing is a Chicago-based branding and social media marketing agency. Ardor derives from the English dictionary, meaning “to have passion.” Thus, we bring our “passionate” marketing to your business. Prior to the creation of Ardor Marketing, the founder, Lauren Barrett, was working in multiple Fortune 500 companies and doing freelance marketing work for years in different industries including beauty, tech, attorneys, real estate, etc. The reason for starting Ardor Marketing stemmed from Lauren having too many ideas that were being used in someone else’s company and saw tremendous opportunity for brands to advertise on the various networks. Ardor takes on clients from tax companies, beauty companies, law firms, etc. No brand is too dull or unexciting. For more information, visit www.ardormarketing.com.
