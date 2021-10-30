NaXum’s CEO Ben Dixon Shares the Balance of Using Automation vs Suggestion in Your Sales Technology
Las Vegas, NV, October 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NaXum’s CEO Ben Dixon hosted an online session to discuss the balance of using automation vs suggestions in sales technology on the company’s Facebook Page.
Sales automation programs can be defined as systems that deploy autoresponders, automated text message sequences and automated phone calls.
Suggestion platforms exist when technology prompts the humans at your company to reach out on the phone or text message personally to nurture the relationship and maximize the sales conversion.
“Whatever the input is, if it’s 50,000 prospects on the front end to get 100 buyers in the backend, in a traditional internet marketing world with triggers, and decision trees and automated email sequences. We want to take that same number of... 'Hey, if we truly touched 50,000 people, how could we get, not 100 to buy. How could we get a thousand to buy, or 5,000 to buy or 10,000 to buy? How could we take just 20% of the people that we say hello to, and have them make a purchase?' That’s what’s possible when you add the human.”
– Ben Dixon
When exploring technology that "suggests" actions to your staff, you have to seek out the key "relationship" triggers where a personal phone call or message makes all the difference.
"Yes, sales automation is important, even critical to your success and customer experience. But you have to look for the places where the ‘relationship’ will add the most value to the sales conversion and draw your team’s attention to those moments."
– Ben Dixon
NaXum’s predictive action engine and UNIFY system allow companies to create triggers in the sales process that prompt team members to reach out to prospective customers in the key moments that maximize the sales experience.
When deploying the predictive action engine, the platforms create the feeling of an all-knowing sales manager, who’s looked at the data, and can suggest the best next actions to move forward.
The data from the platform’s suggestions open up the door for insights that have never been available before to sales organizations.
By understanding what content your teams are willing to share and the customer responses to the team’s follow-up messages, companies can gain a clear perspective on the true messaging that is working today in the marketplace.
About The Author:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, MLM, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see other episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the YouTube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or Linkedin.
To request a tour of the NaXum platform, visit Naxum.com
