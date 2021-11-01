G. Keith Alexander’s HarlemAmerica Digital Network Helps Black-Owned Companies Produce Podcasts

HarlemAmerica’s Multi-Platform TV, Podcast and Video Service has Exclusive Celebrity Interviews with Phylicia Rashad, Dionne Warwick, Gloria Gaynor, Keith David, Phyllis Stickney, Kathy Sledge, Sarah Dash and more. Every Friday, Alexander hosts HarlemAmerica’s Website and Podcast Show “Total Black Experience” Spotlighting African American Entertainment, Empowerment, Health & Wellness.