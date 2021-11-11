Epixel Solutions Expands Into GCC
Epixel announced the opening of its new office in Sharjah, UAE to attend to its customers in the GCC region and Europe.
Las Vegas, NV, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Epixel MLM Software has started their operations in the GCC region with a new office space located in the Emirate of Sharjah, UAE. The new establishment will oversee the company’s services across countries in the GCC and Europe.
Epixel started off in the US with major service points in Canada, Hong Kong, and India. The new addition is expected to establish new business opportunities in the Gulf countries and will act as a gateway to the organization’s functions in Europe. Epixel is looking forward to developing tailor-made software solutions for the UAE direct selling market thereby establishing new and long-term business relationships.
Epixel MLM Software is a digital transformation company delivering software solutions for the direct selling industry with a primary development hub in India. Epixel is known for its innovations in the field of network marketing and direct selling, constantly revving up technologies to bring in new advancements in the products they offer. They were distinguished for their flagship product—customizable MLM software. The company also specializes in providing technology solutions.
“We are glad to announce the growth of our company to new boundaries. The UAE market has always been a priority for us and our new office marks a new beginning aimed at establishing a powerful relationship with the direct selling industry in the Europe and GCC region. Services at our UAE office are open for all our clients in the middle east. We strongly believe in the theory our industry proposes—building warmer relationships face-to-face. Our new office is aimed at just that! We are looking to meet and build new strategies for our clients and towards building new business relationships,” says Dhanesh Haridas, CTO, Epixel Solutions.
Epixel started off in the US with major service points in Canada, Hong Kong, and India. The new addition is expected to establish new business opportunities in the Gulf countries and will act as a gateway to the organization’s functions in Europe. Epixel is looking forward to developing tailor-made software solutions for the UAE direct selling market thereby establishing new and long-term business relationships.
Epixel MLM Software is a digital transformation company delivering software solutions for the direct selling industry with a primary development hub in India. Epixel is known for its innovations in the field of network marketing and direct selling, constantly revving up technologies to bring in new advancements in the products they offer. They were distinguished for their flagship product—customizable MLM software. The company also specializes in providing technology solutions.
“We are glad to announce the growth of our company to new boundaries. The UAE market has always been a priority for us and our new office marks a new beginning aimed at establishing a powerful relationship with the direct selling industry in the Europe and GCC region. Services at our UAE office are open for all our clients in the middle east. We strongly believe in the theory our industry proposes—building warmer relationships face-to-face. Our new office is aimed at just that! We are looking to meet and build new strategies for our clients and towards building new business relationships,” says Dhanesh Haridas, CTO, Epixel Solutions.
Contact
Epixel MLM SoftwareContact
Sajin Rajan
+1-650-491-9744
https://www.epixelmlmsoftware.com
Sajin Rajan
+1-650-491-9744
https://www.epixelmlmsoftware.com
Categories