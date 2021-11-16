The Beacon Group Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Actionable Growth Strategy to the Fortune 500
Portland, ME, November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Beacon Group, a pioneer in growth strategy consulting, is celebrating its twentieth year providing strategic advice to the Fortune 500.
Beacon was one of the early practitioners of growth strategy and has continued thought leadership in this unique field of management consulting. “Beacon continues to help our clients grow through both favorable and challenging market conditions, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to celebrate this milestone and are looking forward to continuing to support our clients for many more years to come,” said Oliver Richards, Senior Vice President in Healthcare and Beacon’s Chief Growth Officer.
Beacon is led by its founder, Cliff Farrah, who currently serves as the firm President & CEO. A best-selling author, Mr. Farrah continues to innovate in the field of growth strategy. Most recently, Mr. Farrah authored "Growing the Top Line, Four Key Questions and the Proven Process for Scaling Your Business," a step-by-step approach to topline growth and the methodology behind Beacon’s clients’ success.
“Beacon has been at the core of trillions of dollars of market transformation through the work we’ve done for our clients over the past 20 years. With over 1,500 projects delivered to some of the world’s leading multinational corporations, we’ve more than fulfilled our mission when I founded the firm. Rapid growth in our emerging practice areas in bespoke Market Modeling, M&A Advisory and Expert Access Services bode well for our future. I can’t wait to see what the next 20 years will bring to our employees and our clients,” said Mr. Farrah. “I want to thank both our current and past employees and clients for choosing to work with Beacon, and for allowing our success over the past two decades.”
Beacon’s services have expanded over the last two decades in response to customers’ evolving business needs. Beacon provides services in core market areas of Industrials & Energy, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Technology, and Aerospace, Defense, & Government, as well as three horizontal service offerings in Market Modeling, M&A Support, and Expert Access Services.
Looking forward Beacon is excited for what the future holds. The company’s goal of providing top line growth strategies while continuing their work as thought leaders, remains unchanged. Beacon’s model has stood the test of time and the company continues to build on that by anticipating client challenges, while adapting and growing with their needs.
