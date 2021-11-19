NaXum’s CEO Ben Dixon Shares How Predictive Actions Are Giving Companies Daily Insights They Have Never Had Before
Las Vegas, NV, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ben Dixon serves as CEO of NaXum Online Marketing Services, a 22 year old software company that serves referral marketing companies around the globe.
When asked about predictive actions and why their newest gamified platform was created he shared:
“We wanted clients to have the real data on exactly ‘what’ messages and posts in social media were actually making a difference in growing the brands. If we wanted to track the promoters actions, we would need to create an app so compelling that the promoters would actually want to use it daily. That was when we asked the question, ‘what would it take to create an experience that felt like a top leader, sitting next to the newest person on the team, suggesting what they do next?’ and predictive actions were born.” –Ben Dixon
NaXum uses the Predictive Action engine to create a layer on top of the clients existing software or on top of NaXum’s Unify platform to mimic the experience of a top promoter sitting next to the newest person on the team, suggesting what to do next.
The Basics Of The Engine
1) Daily Goals
The process starts with members committing to daily goals.
“By committing to daily goals, we can nudge team members to engage daily, and for those promoters who do engage daily, we can reward them with streaks, badges, and recognition” –Ben Dixon
2) Gamification
The community effect around reporting actions team members in the tribe is taking, all lend to the gamification inside the experience of a company-branded APP from NaXum.
“More than just points and badges, companies can now recognize and display activities like, who’s making the most phone calls? Sharing the most on social media? or even, watching the most training videos?” -Ben Dixon
3) Top 3 Actions
By limiting the "scope of decisions" the promoter is prompted to make to simply the "top 3 suggested actions" the engine can focus the promoter’s attention on the exact places they will make an impact now.
“When we designed the interface for predictive actions, we wanted members to simply be able to flip between two lists with their thumb of the top 3 actions. The primary list would be prospects, people who have not enrolled as retail customers or as promoters in the referral marketing business. The second list would be members, the people who have become a retail customer or promoter.” –Ben Dixon
By tying the member’s focus down to the top 3 actions, the predictive system can effectively "suggest" next steps with contacts on the member’s business.
Joanna Jones has not ordered the product in the last 45 days, the system will prompt the member to send a text that shares “Hi Joanna, how are you doing on the product from your last order? Do you need a refill?”
Tom Smith attended your business overview webinar to learn about becoming a promoter, but did not move forward, the system will prompt you to say “Hi Tom, I have someone I’d like to introduce you to, do you have a moment to connect today?”
Data Is King:
Each "touch point" in the process creates data that empowers the corporate staff with "insights" to guide their decision-making.
The platform tracks when members make phone calls from the app, send text messages, share in social media, finish training videos, and more.
Because the data is aggregated in one place, insights tools allow the corporate team to see exactly "what" content is working in the marketplace today and where the content is falling short.
“There is a completely new level to compete at in referral marketing today. The old way has executives looking at trailing indicators like sales to determine their content strategy for the future. The new way is for executives to see the actual leading indicators that show the exact content that is causing sales, to create future campaigns to grow a business. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to see that companies who are trying to win the old way are giving away their competitive advantage to the competition that is on a predictive action platform.” –Ben Dixon
About Ben:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, mlm, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the youtube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or Linkedin.
To request a tour of the NaXum platform, visit Naxum.com
