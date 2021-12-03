Thailand is Open for Tourism Again, Book Your Stay at Top Five SHA Plus Extra Hotels
Spend your winter vacation in Thailand without having to go through quarantine, but you must stay a night at a SHA PLUS+ Extra hotel.
Bangkok, Thailand, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- All Grande Centre Point hotels meet the SHA Plus+ safety and quality criteria. "Grand Your Stay" campaign encourages tourism by showcasing the moments Grande Centre Point hotels embrace the guests and guaranteeing all travelers return to Thailand to enjoy high-quality services. The hotel group strive to make a lasting impression on guests.
At Grande Centre Point Ploenchit, rooms with terrace are well-equipped and offer a beautiful view of Bangkok. Grande Centre Point Ratchadamri is located in Ratchaprasong-Siam. Both the popular Erawan Shrine and Bangkok's central park are walkable. Grande Centre Point Terminal21 offers easy access to BTS Asok and MRT Sukhumvit stations. While Bangkok's largest "Let's Relax Onsen" is at Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit55. Whether for business or pleasure, visitors will love Bangkok's trendy residential districts. The themed Terminal Pattaya Mall is home for Grande Centre Point Pattaya. Choose the panoramic view of Pattaya from room or the hotel's rooftop or the amazing water park.
Choose from five convenient locations in prominent business districts
grandecentrepointhotels.com/thailand/sha-plus-hotel
