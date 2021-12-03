NaXum CEO Explores; When It is Appropriate to Use Automation in Referral Marketing?
Las Vegas, NV, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NaXum’s CEO, Ben Dixon hosted an online session to discuss the balance of using automation vs. suggestions in sales technology on the company’s Facebook Page.
Sales automation programs can be defined as systems that deploy autoresponders, automated text message sequences, and automated phone calls.
Suggestion platforms exist when technology prompts the humans at your company to reach out on the phone or text message personally to nurture the relationship and maximize the sales conversion.
“Whatever the input is, if it’s 50,000 prospects on the front end to get 100 buyers in the backend, in a traditional internet marketing world with triggers, and decision trees and automated email sequences.
"We want to take that same number of... 'Hey, if we truly touched 50,000 people, how could we get, not 100 to buy. How could we get a thousand to buy, or 5,000 to buy or 10,000 to buy? How could we take just 20% of the people that we say hello to, and have them make a purchase?' That’s what’s possible when you add the human." - Ben Dixon
To see the full discussion, visit: visit https://naxum1.medium.com/when-is-it-appropriate-to-use-automation-in-referral-marketing-15e4c0181697
About The Author:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, MLM, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see other episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the YouTube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or Linkedin.
To request a tour of the NaXum platform, visit Naxum.com.
Sales automation programs can be defined as systems that deploy autoresponders, automated text message sequences, and automated phone calls.
Suggestion platforms exist when technology prompts the humans at your company to reach out on the phone or text message personally to nurture the relationship and maximize the sales conversion.
“Whatever the input is, if it’s 50,000 prospects on the front end to get 100 buyers in the backend, in a traditional internet marketing world with triggers, and decision trees and automated email sequences.
"We want to take that same number of... 'Hey, if we truly touched 50,000 people, how could we get, not 100 to buy. How could we get a thousand to buy, or 5,000 to buy or 10,000 to buy? How could we take just 20% of the people that we say hello to, and have them make a purchase?' That’s what’s possible when you add the human." - Ben Dixon
To see the full discussion, visit: visit https://naxum1.medium.com/when-is-it-appropriate-to-use-automation-in-referral-marketing-15e4c0181697
About The Author:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, MLM, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see other episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the YouTube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or Linkedin.
To request a tour of the NaXum platform, visit Naxum.com.
Contact
NaXumContact
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Categories