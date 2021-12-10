NaXum’s CEO Ben Dixon Shares “Who” You Need on Your Corporate Team at Your MLM Today
Las Vegas, NV, December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In a discussion on Facebook, Ben Dixon, CEO at NaXum’s explores “who” you need on a successful team in MLM today with the technology available.
When clients meet with their NaXum team to dig into our technology and explore running a modern referral marketing company, many ask the question, “What people do I need on the team to run a successful company today?”
The usual suspects come to mind.
A core team would include a CEO for vision, a Director of Sales for guiding the tribe of promoters, and a Head of Customer Service to create raving fans.
With the predictive action engines that NaXum creates for companies today, there is a 4th critical role.
The content team.
Some call this person, the game master, because they dictate how the game of promoting your business feels.
If your goal is to create an experience, where your platforms "feel like" a top leader sitting next to the newest person on the team, suggesting what they do next, then you’re going to need someone to create compelling content that converts and look at the data daily.
NaXum Predictive Actions Engine
“Predictive action engines act as a layer in your technology that ‘feels like’ a top leader sitting next to the newest member on the team, suggesting ‘what’ to do next. The data from these platforms becomes a daily feedback loop that the corporate team will use to optimize the suggestions they bring their members.” – Ben Dixon
What should you look for when hiring a game master to run your predictive action engine?
1) Understanding Of The Industry:
You are wanting your platform to "feel like" a top leader sitting next to the newest person, suggesting what to do next, so the game master needs to have a real understanding of what suggestions to configure the system to make to the members as a baseline for operating the business.
They would have experience in promoting referral marketing opportunities and products online. Since the systems are made to assist in one-on-one selling, the game master should have experience in the field.
2) Human Psychology & Influence:
The game master must also have a deep understanding of human psychology and influence. The system is set up to ‘model’ the behaviors you want your members to take on daily and the content should be content that asks questions that are intriguing enough to break the regular cycle of communication your prospects experience.
Understanding both how the promoters that would be using NaXum’s predictive action technology think and how prospective customers think will be key to the game masters’ success.
3) Behavior Change Science:
Let’s face it, many of the independent referral marketers that promote direct selling brands are new to sales and are very part-time. How do you use technology to move these part-time fans into committed members that take daily action?
The NaXum Unify and predictive action platform have the framework for engaging members and forming daily habits. The game master’s role will be to continue to optimize the journey members experience throughout the platform.
About Ben:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, MLM, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the YouTube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or LinkedIn.
To request a tour of the NaXum platform, visit Naxum.com.
When clients meet with their NaXum team to dig into our technology and explore running a modern referral marketing company, many ask the question, “What people do I need on the team to run a successful company today?”
The usual suspects come to mind.
A core team would include a CEO for vision, a Director of Sales for guiding the tribe of promoters, and a Head of Customer Service to create raving fans.
With the predictive action engines that NaXum creates for companies today, there is a 4th critical role.
The content team.
Some call this person, the game master, because they dictate how the game of promoting your business feels.
If your goal is to create an experience, where your platforms "feel like" a top leader sitting next to the newest person on the team, suggesting what they do next, then you’re going to need someone to create compelling content that converts and look at the data daily.
NaXum Predictive Actions Engine
“Predictive action engines act as a layer in your technology that ‘feels like’ a top leader sitting next to the newest member on the team, suggesting ‘what’ to do next. The data from these platforms becomes a daily feedback loop that the corporate team will use to optimize the suggestions they bring their members.” – Ben Dixon
What should you look for when hiring a game master to run your predictive action engine?
1) Understanding Of The Industry:
You are wanting your platform to "feel like" a top leader sitting next to the newest person, suggesting what to do next, so the game master needs to have a real understanding of what suggestions to configure the system to make to the members as a baseline for operating the business.
They would have experience in promoting referral marketing opportunities and products online. Since the systems are made to assist in one-on-one selling, the game master should have experience in the field.
2) Human Psychology & Influence:
The game master must also have a deep understanding of human psychology and influence. The system is set up to ‘model’ the behaviors you want your members to take on daily and the content should be content that asks questions that are intriguing enough to break the regular cycle of communication your prospects experience.
Understanding both how the promoters that would be using NaXum’s predictive action technology think and how prospective customers think will be key to the game masters’ success.
3) Behavior Change Science:
Let’s face it, many of the independent referral marketers that promote direct selling brands are new to sales and are very part-time. How do you use technology to move these part-time fans into committed members that take daily action?
The NaXum Unify and predictive action platform have the framework for engaging members and forming daily habits. The game master’s role will be to continue to optimize the journey members experience throughout the platform.
About Ben:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, MLM, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the YouTube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or LinkedIn.
To request a tour of the NaXum platform, visit Naxum.com.
Contact
NaXumContact
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Categories