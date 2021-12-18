NaXum CEO, Ben Dixon Shares the Rise Of Predictive Platforms
Las Vegas, NV, December 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Each year Ben Dixon, the NaXum CEO, compiles a list of the top trends the team has seen in the referral marketing space and shares the report with the Direct Selling Executives Forum.
Rise Of Predictive Platforms:
With COVID-19 continuing to change the way business is done across the globe, Referral Marketing businesses everywhere are faced with how best to support their members when the majority are no longer leaving home like they used to.
The FTC in the USA has recently called out referral marketing companies for allowing their members to use deceptive practices to enroll sellers. Once again prompting referral marketing companies to proactively model the appropriate behavior their members should embrace daily.
What are predictive platforms?
Predictive Action Platforms are business rule engines that power marketing tools and apps to prompt referral marketers with "suggested" actions in promoting products and services. The platforms act as a tool to model for the members to follow.
Creating platforms that "feel like" a top leader sitting next to the newest person on the team:
“We have seen incredible innovation in 2020 and 2021 that has pushed companies to look deeply at the experience they are offering their members. With members no longer attending live events weekly and getting out to meet people in regular day-to-day life, companies have been forced to put platforms together that ‘feel like’ a top leader sitting next to the newest person on the team, suggesting what to do next.
Whether modeling how to connect with a friend and invite them to your website via text message, or giving your member a compliant selling system for engaging new contacts on social media, predictive apps and marketing systems have become a critical cornerstone of every company’s strategy. ” – Ben Dixon, CEO NaXum
How is data leveraged in predictive action platforms?
“Predictive platforms engage every new team member with the daily habits and little things they need to do that compound daily into building a real business. Because massive amounts of members are actually adopting predictive platforms, the companies who have deployed predictive technology are receiving data they have never had before.
“The insights from the success and failure of the predictive content become the guiding light to a companies’ content strategy moving forward. ” – Ben Dixon, CEO NaXum
About Ben:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, mlm, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the YouTube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or LinkedIn.
To request a tour of the NaXum platform, visit Naxum.com.
Contact
NaXumContact
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
