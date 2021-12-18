NaXum CEO, Ben Dixon Explores Integrating Cause-Based Marketing Into Your Culture
Las Vegas, NV, December 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Each year Ben Dixon, the NaXum CEO, compiles a list of the top trends the team has seen in the referral marketing space and shares the report with the Direct Selling Executives Forum.
A Cause Bigger Than Yourself
In our last report, we highlighted the trend of tastefully tying causes to your direct sales company as a must to "Engage for Good." Causes continue to be catalysts for viral participation and enhancing the story of direct selling companies across the globe.
Companies today are tying causes into the experience of being a member in unique ways:
Some are rewarding their members with points for taking the simple daily actions of watching training videos, prospecting, and sharing on social media and allowing members to cash in their "points" for gifts that go to causes they care deeply about. Imagine the reward of telling your field that regardless of the sales they make, if they do the work to share your company, you will support the causes they care about!
Others are tying causes to loyalty by giving gifts to foundations every time a customer purchases or at different benchmarks of the lifetime of a retail customer’s subscription.
About Ben:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, MLM, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
