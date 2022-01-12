Nicholas A. Ibello, CFP® Promoted to Senior Financial Advisor and Principal at Williams Asset Management®
Columbia, MD, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Williams Asset Management®, a boutique wealth management firm in Columbia, MD, today announced that Nicholas A. Ibello, CFP®, AIF®, has been promoted to Senior Financial Advisor and Principal. In this capacity, Ibello will not only continue to serve as a financial advisor for clients but he will also lead the Financial Advisory team and help to oversee the development of client’s financial plans.
For the past twenty-seven years, the firm has provided individuals, families, businesses, and non-profit organizations across Howard County, Maryland and beyond with holistic, personalized financial planning, guidance and tax-efficient portfolio management.
Gary Williams, CFP®, President and CEO of Williams Asset Management®, said, “Serving as Nicholas’ mentor, and watching his tireless efforts and dedication to assist our clients, has been a pleasure and his promotion is well-deserved and a testament to his commitment to the firm.”
“I am thrilled by this promotion and opportunity. While a title is not important in and of itself, to me, it is a validation that my relationships with our staff and most importantly, our clients, is valued and appreciated.” said Ibello.
About Williams Asset Management®,
Williams Asset Management® has been providing individuals and organizations with financial planning and investment management guidance since 1994. From 2019-2021, Williams Asset Management’s President & CEO, Gary Williams, was honored to be named Forbes’ Best–in–State Wealth Advisor in Maryland. Located at 8850 Columbia 100 Pkwy, Suite 204 Columbia, MD 21045, the firm prides itself on crafting unique strategies for each client. For more information, please visit.www.WilliamsAssetManagement.com or call (410) 740-0220. Advisory Services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, a Registered Investment Adviser.
The 2021 ranking of the Forbes’ Best–in–State Wealth Advisors1 list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in–person and telephone due–diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively and on a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria (including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms). Overall, approximately 32,725 advisors were considered, and 5,000 (approximately 15.3 percent of candidates) were recognized. The full methodology2 that Forbes developed in partnership with SHOOK Research is available at www.forbes.com.
1This recognition and the due–diligence process conducted are not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary. Winners are organized and ranked by state. Some states may have more advisors than others. You are encouraged to conduct your own research to determine if the advisor is right for you.
2Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. SHOOK does not receive a fee in exchange for rankings.
Marie Lee, Director of HR & Executive Assistant to the President
(410) 740-0220
www.WilliamsAssetManagement.com
