NaXum CEO, Ben Dixon Explores Data Trends in Referral Marketing
Chicago, IL, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Each year Ben Dixon, the NaXum CEO, compiles a list of the top trends the team has seen in the referral marketing space and shares the report with the Direct Selling Executives Forum.
Data Trends In Referral Marketing
Companies are shifting from making decisions on "training indicator" data alone to exploring new ways to gather "leading indicator" data from the independent referral marketers that promote their offers.
“NaXum has developed a suite of predictive Insight Tools that change the way companies plan, iterate, and execute throughout the year. ” –Ben Dixon, CEO
Deploying Platforms To Maximize Leading Indicators:
For decades, many direct sales companies have been stuck in the predicament of needing to plan, iterate, and execute on programs while only having transactional historical data to base their decisions on.
This means that it may take 90 days to know if your programs or changes are having any effect at all. Companies today are deploying predictive platforms that track the text messages, social media posts, and calls the members make to get daily data faster on the response the marketplace is having to specific content and initiatives.
The insights predictive platforms bring to the table become the guiding light to monthly, weekly, and even daily decision-making.
Which posts are your members willing to make on social media?
And out of the posts they are willing to make, which posts actually get their friends to your shopping cart?
What hook is the best text message to send to your friends in Spanish to start a conversation about your product?
Which training videos are the promoters actually finishing in onboarding?
What is the best way to handle objections that come in from prospects?
All these questions can now be asked, tracked, and reported on.
About Ben:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the youtube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or Linkedin.
To request a tour of the NaXum platform, visit Naxum.com
