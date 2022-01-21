NaXum CEO, Ben Dixon Explores Data Trends in Referral Marketing

Each year Ben Dixon, the NaXum CEO, compiles a list of the top trends the team has seen in the referral marketing space and shares the report with the Direct Selling Executives Forum. Data Trends In Referral Marketing; Companies are shifting from making decisions on "training indicator" data alone to exploring new ways to gather "leading indicator" data from the independent referral marketers that promote their offers.