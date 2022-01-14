Bunny Treasures Founder Collection on OpenSea NFT by Kids
This is a beautiful collaboration of a mother and her two sons. Something to help my boys long after I’ve gone and for them to never lose faith in their Art or each other’s passion.
New York, NY, January 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- They are creative and they've learned how to mint an NFT by themselves. Some of their friends have already made a name for themselves in the NFT World, but these two are just starting out. They want to share their creations with the world. You can check out their new collection of Bunny Treasures on Open Sea : opensea.io/collection/bunny-treasures
GreenPressContact
Trudi Hopkins
678-850-4091
opensea.io/collection/bunny-treasures
